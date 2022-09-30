Read full article on original website
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages have jumped by double digits, rising another 23 cents since last week’s report. The current state average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $4.17 per gallon. This price is 33 cents more than this time last month and 96 cents more than this time last year. This increase is caused by higher demand for gas; and a tighter supply. The national average is lower, currently at $3.80 per gallon.
