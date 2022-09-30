Read full article on original website
Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water
SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
flower-mound.com
October Special Event: Mah Jongg Tournament
This tournament will be played in four, 60-minute rounds. The tournament also includes lunch, refreshments, and prizes. Participants must fill out a registration form at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk and pay cash or check by September 29. Space is limited. Sponsored by Family Solutions by Laura.
flower-mound.com
Flower Mound Fire Department to Host Annual Open House
We are one week away from the Flower Mound Fire Department’s Open House! Join them at Fire Station #5 (800 Spinks Rd.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 8. You’ll be able to check out their fire trucks, watch a vehicle extrication, train on how to use a fire extinguisher, and much more. We hope to see you there!
ntdaily.com
Alumna bakes up Denton-inspired cookie designs
For the past six months, university alumna Mandy Metts has created custom cookies through her business Mandy Metts Cookies. A self-taught baker, Metts makes a variety of designs, many of which are inspired by the local area. She discovered her love for the craft about 20 years ago. After graduating...
News Channel 25
Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
dallasexpress.com
Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
ntdaily.com
Denton’s Fall Market debuts on the Square
Tables full of homemade crafts, baked goods and fall decor overtook the Wells Fargo parking lot near the Denton Square on Sept. 24. There, vendors braved the heat to share their autumn treats at the first Denton ‘s Fall Market. Market host, MSquared owner Chelsea Bryant, held the event...
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
Downtown McKinney reinstates parking enforcement after making signage, stall marking improvements
The DASH shuttle service can transport up to six passengers anywhere in McKinney's Cultural District. (Community Impact file photo) Historic Downtown McKinney will see increased parking restriction enforcement beginning Oct. 3. The city of McKinney evaluated parking restrictions in the downtown area over the last two years and determined improvements...
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
Arlington native, now a Florida resident, calls hurricanes a 'special kind of torture'
As Hurricane Ian repairs and clean-up are getting started in Florida, one North Texas native is observing a Florida hurricane at close range.
dallasexpress.com
New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton updates entertainment lineup for 12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard
In this case, more is more, and even better because it’s free. The City of Carrollton is adding more entertainment to its free 12th annual Festival at the Switchyard to be held on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
dallasexpress.com
Local Big Box Retail Properties Face Foreclosure
Seven big box retail stores in North Texas are under threat of foreclosure after the property owner reportedly defaulted on more than $40 million in loans. The term “big box” describes retail stores that occupy large volumes of physical space and offer a variety of consumer goods and products, according to Investopedia. Big box stores achieve economies of scale with a business model that focuses on achieving large sales volume.
flower-mound.com
SIM Fitness: Pickleball @ C.A.C.
Pickleball is a fun sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Join SIM friends at the Community Activity Center gym to play. Please bring your own racket.
