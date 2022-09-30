Read full article on original website
Suspect in 2015 murder of young Utah mom arrested
A man who police believe fled the United States after murdering a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested.
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
Gephardt Daily
Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
KSLTV
Wife and children flee from home before Orem police standoff
OREM, Utah — A man hurt his wife and went to get his gun when she and her children fled the home before a standoff with police Wednesday. Information from a probable cause statement explained more about the shootout between police and a man who barricaded himself in his home Wednesday.
Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
ksl.com
Utah scam callers are imitating police with fake arrest warrants
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are receiving a growing number of calls from scammers who impersonate police officers and claim to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Several people in Utah have recently received calls from unknown people who claim to be U.S. marshals, court employees or law enforcement officers, according to Utah's U.S. District Court. The callers will often tell the victim that he or she failed to appear in court for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
KSLTV
Attempted kidnapping near Utah junior high has school, police warning parents
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Bennion Junior High School. Taylorsville Police said the subject was on foot and asked the child if they wanted to go for a ride. Taylorsville Police also seemingly contradicted this and said that no vehicle was involved. The school...
ksl.com
Orem man arrested in shootout taunted, 'Let's have a gunfight in the street,' police say
OREM — An Orem man who had been hospitalized Thursday has been booked into the Utah County Jail after police say he barricaded himself inside his apartment and exchanged gunfire with police, shooting at officers multiple times during an hourslong standoff. Zackrey Gage Newman, 31, was arrested for investigation...
Teen arrested in Salt Lake City shooting death of 17-year-old
A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month.
ksl.com
South Salt Lake man accused of stabbing his grandma in the neck
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man who police say held a butcher knife to his grandmother's throat and injured her before stabbing himself has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Taylor Nathan Merrell, 30, was arrested Thursday for investigation of intentional aggravated abuse of...
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
Man who killed mother seeks conditional release
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When Jeremy Hauck killed his mother in 2006, he put her body in a freezer and told authorities he was hearing voices. He said those voices told him his mother was a demon and ordered him to kill her. Hauck was a teenager at the time. Now, he says he […]
ksl.com
Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash
LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake County DA says police chase that ended in a fatal crash was not an officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill’s Office announced that an incident involving two North Salt Lake Police officers did not meet the criteria for an officer-involved critical incident, an OICI. The incident in question was under review after a person died following a police chase.
KUTV
Young child injured in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police and medical personnel responded to East High School late Thursday after a child was hit by vehicle, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before midnight in the lot near the school's stadium. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot...
Orem man taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police
An Orem man was taken into custody Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with police outside a home.
kslnewsradio.com
Pickup truck crash leaves two dead
SALT LAKE CITY — Around 1:02 p.m. this afternoon, a pickup truck with two occupants ended up in a ditch filled with water. The Utah Department of Public Safety says the occupants, a male driver and passenger, sustained fatal injuries. The accident occurred on Southbound I-215 West at about...
ksl.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit from nearly 100 women claiming they were assaulted by Provo OB-GYN
PROVO — More than three months after a hearing on the issue, 4th District Judge Robert C. Lunnen has dismissed a lawsuit filed by almost 100 women against Provo OB-GYN David H. Broadbent. The women claimed in the lawsuit they were sexually assaulted while getting medical care from Broadbent...
kjzz.com
Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
