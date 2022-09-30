ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Wife and children flee from home before Orem police standoff

OREM, Utah — A man hurt his wife and went to get his gun when she and her children fled the home before a standoff with police Wednesday. Information from a probable cause statement explained more about the shootout between police and a man who barricaded himself in his home Wednesday.
OREM, UT
ABC4

Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Utah scam callers are imitating police with fake arrest warrants

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are receiving a growing number of calls from scammers who impersonate police officers and claim to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Several people in Utah have recently received calls from unknown people who claim to be U.S. marshals, court employees or law enforcement officers, according to Utah's U.S. District Court. The callers will often tell the victim that he or she failed to appear in court for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
ksl.com

South Salt Lake man accused of stabbing his grandma in the neck

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man who police say held a butcher knife to his grandmother's throat and injured her before stabbing himself has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Taylor Nathan Merrell, 30, was arrested Thursday for investigation of intentional aggravated abuse of...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Man who killed mother seeks conditional release

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When Jeremy Hauck killed his mother in 2006, he put her body in a freezer and told authorities he was hearing voices. He said those voices told him his mother was a demon and ordered him to kill her. Hauck was a teenager at the time. Now, he says he […]
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash

LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pickup truck crash leaves two dead

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 1:02 p.m. this afternoon, a pickup truck with two occupants ended up in a ditch filled with water. The Utah Department of Public Safety says the occupants, a male driver and passenger, sustained fatal injuries. The accident occurred on Southbound I-215 West at about...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

