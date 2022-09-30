Read full article on original website
Blake Griffin Signs One-Year Deal with Boston Celtics
Former Brooklyn Nets big man Blake Griffin has signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. It is a fully guaranteed deal. With the season-ending injury to recently signed forward Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics were looking to fill the roster spot with someone that could play power forward and center. The injury to Robert Williams also convinced the team to sign Griffin to a one-year deal. Griffin began his career with the Los Angeles Clippers then played with the Detroit Pistons and most recently the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
NBA
Detroit News
Casey says Pistons are 'further ahead than anticipated' in training camp
Detroit — Dwane Casey walked around the Pistons practice facility with his hands behind his back and observed each set of players as they worked on improving their game. He glanced at third-year guard Killian Hayes as he completed a series of 3-point shots, which included catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble simulations. He watched Isaiah Stewart and rookie center Jalen Duren while they practiced their perimeter shooting, in hopes of helping the Pistons with spacing the floor.
Tigers rookie infielder surprised by late-season call
DETROIT -- On May 19, Brendon Davis drove in three runs with a double and triple for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. The next morning, he got a call from Salt Lake manager Lou Marson, which was unusual. “I honestly thought I was going to the big leagues,” Davis remembered...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics waiving Denzel Valentine
The Boston Celtics are making adjustments to their roster ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Shams Charania, the C's are waiving guard Denzel Valentine. The 28-year-old had signed a training camp deal with Boston on Aug. 22. Forsberg: Can Blake Griffin actually help the...
NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier
It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
Detroit Pistons: 3 biggest questions from training camp so far
The Detroit Pistons are nearing the end of training camp, with the open practice tomorrow and preseason starting on Tuesday October 4th. The Bojan Bogdanovic trade shook up what was otherwise a fairly quiet offseason, and will hopefully put Detroit in a better position to be competitive this season. But...
NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors
Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
Observations: Killian Hayes shows poise to lead White team to victory in Pistons scrimmage
Detroit — Little Caesars Arena served as the site of the Pistons' open practice and scrimmage Sunday, offering fans a sneak peek at their team before the preseason gets underway later this week. It served as a sign that the 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with just...
Lighter and hopefully faster, Joe Veleno makes push for Red Wings job
DETROIT – After putting on weight to gain strength last summer, Joe Veleno shed some pounds this offseason to get quicker. The better he skates, the better his chances of making the Detroit Red Wings season-opening roster, he believes. “I think the game now has just gotten a lot...
WATCH: Blake Griffin, Jaylen meet as new reported C's teammates
Blake Griffin's final games of the 2022 postseason with the Brooklyn Nets came against the Boston Celtics, and now he's switching sides. Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract with the Celtics on Friday, per multiple reports. While Griffin's signing hasn't been made official yet, the 33-year-old was spotted at TD Garden on Sunday wearing Celtics gear ahead of Boston's preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets.
