Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
Detroit News
Dingell asks Ford, GM, Stellantis and Toyota to stop use of cancer-causing supplier product
Washington — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, asked the CEOs of Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor Corp. in a letter Thursday to stop using a cancer-causing chemical in their supply chains. In late July, Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom discharged liquid containing hexavalent...
CNBC
Ford's stock is up 70% since Jim Farley became CEO – but he still has a ton of work to do
Ford's stock is up 70% since Jim Farley became CEO on Oct. 1, 2020. It hit decades-high prices of more than $25 a share to begin this year before more recent declines. Farley has restructured operations and largely brought Wall Street back into the automaker's corner for the first time since Alan Mulally stepped down as CEO eight years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ford, GM upgrade their heavy-duty pickup profit machines
DETROIT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Tuesday took the wraps off the latest version of its Super Duty pickup, providing a look at how the U.S. automaker will manage one of the biggest challenges confronting Detroit.
CARS・
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
CARS・
Prepare to pay up to $17,000 over MSRP for these 15 cars with the worst dealer markups, including the Jeep Wrangler and Porsche Cayenne
Cars are still wickedly expensive due to shortages. Get ready to pay thousands above sticker price for a hot model from Jeep, Ford, Lexus, or Porsche.
fordauthority.com
Ford Electric Vehicle Sales Jumped 92 Percent During Q2 2022
Ford electric vehicle sales – comprised of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit – increased 92 percent to 13,498 units in the United States during the second quarter of 2022. Ford Motor Company - Electric Vehicle Sales - Q2 2022 - USA. ModelQ2 2022 / Q2...
Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Worldwide vehicle parts manufacturer Magna International (NYSE: MGA) is not a household name yet is the largest automotive supplier in North America
Toyota Boss Did Happy Dance After Outselling GM In The US Last Year
Akio Toyoda, the grandson of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, is more than just a business executive. The 66-year-old president is a true enthusiast, having been the driving force behind some hot cars like the Yaris, Supra, and Corolla in GR flavor. The 86 is alive and well while the Super Sport hypercar is (hopefully) still coming. At the same time, Akio Toyoda is a race car driver and took part in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring several times.
