Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy

The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
Ford Electric Vehicle Sales Jumped 92 Percent During Q2 2022

Ford electric vehicle sales – comprised of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit – increased 92 percent to 13,498 units in the United States during the second quarter of 2022. Ford Motor Company - Electric Vehicle Sales - Q2 2022 - USA. ModelQ2 2022 / Q2...
Toyota Boss Did Happy Dance After Outselling GM In The US Last Year

Akio Toyoda, the grandson of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, is more than just a business executive. The 66-year-old president is a true enthusiast, having been the driving force behind some hot cars like the Yaris, Supra, and Corolla in GR flavor. The 86 is alive and well while the Super Sport hypercar is (hopefully) still coming. At the same time, Akio Toyoda is a race car driver and took part in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring several times.
