Kim Burrell Tries To Shade Yolanda Adams, But Tamron Hall Shuts Her Down, Respectfully

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qq8Nf_0iGnX7w100

On Sept. 29, controversial Gospel singer Kim Burrell paid a visit to The Tamron Hall Show where she tried to stir up a little drama on set with the revered talk show host.

During Thursday’s show, Burrell reflected on the epic backlash that followed after her homophobic sermon in 2017 went viral. When the damaging footage took the internet by storm, the star’s music career quickly came crashing down. Burrell was dropped from lucrative radio and TV deals and even banned from a few award ceremonies. Several celebrities also slammed the singer for her anti-LGBTQ stance.

While reflecting on the incident, Burrell said she was “disappointed” in her former longtime friend Yolanda Adams, who appeared to distance herself from the embattled star during the height of the scrutiny.

“I was disappointed, because we’ve all shared the same stage, back rooms, and green rooms, and some of their public display in conversation is somewhat opposite of what it is behind stage,” Burrell told Tamron.

“I would’ve much preferred, especially dealing with the gospel, Yolanda Adams, we’re both from Houston, Texas, to pick up the cell phone and say, ‘Hey, I have a career to save, and I can’t agree with your stance right now, I need to say something different to my public.’ I would’ve preferred that.

Tamron, who is close friends with Adams, quickly redirected the conversation to avoid further drama.

“Let me be clear here. Yolanda is a friend of mine and I am also from Texas. I don’t know what happened behind the scenes,” the 52-year-old daytime talk show host said before she clarified her question.

“What I was asking, if you wanted more time for, you said there was more of a back story to what you said on the pulpit, not the interpersonal relationships of two people…”

After the show aired, fans of Tamron applauded the star for shutting down the conversation before things took a nasty turn.

“Tam with a sophisticated read,” wrote one stan on Instagram. While another person chimed in: “ She said what ya not gonna do is come for my friend Yolanda on my show politely.” One user wondered why Tamron even invited Burrell on the show.

“This woman has a history of offending people while preaching, I don’t understand why Tamron gave her a platform!” wrote a social media user named @CallyodMedia2 on Youtube.

Kim Burrell reflects on backlash stemming from another sermon that went viral in July

Unfortunately, in July, Bossip reported that Burrell landed in hot water for another controversial sermon where she urged a group of church-goers to “choose” their friends wisely and carefully assess whether they are “broke”, “living in a trailer,” or “have a light bill in their cousin’s name.”

RELATED CONTENT: Kim Burrell Apologizes For Her Viral Church Sermon Joking About People Being ‘Broke’ And ‘Ugly’

Comments / 112

NorthSouthWestGirl
2d ago

Kim needs to sit down and have someone thats honest, tell her about herself! She is not God! Her delivery of her sermon needs work because shes has that big mouth and such a combative attitude. God can bless you with a gift AND take it away! She needs to be humble and stop boasting and bragging while being a servant of God. Her mouth could be her demise, while it could instead inspire and uplift someone that needs His Grace.

Reply(6)
70
sharon
2d ago

she needs to have a reality check seems as though she thinks she better than others because she has money but just as fast as she got it it can all be taken away just as fast some times people need that to wake them up to reality

Reply(3)
56
Unikue Mojalefa
2d ago

to me sounds like she trying to fix it. it's some stuff u just keep to yourself. As adults we look back and say man I should've just shut up for a min Sometimes it's best not to say anything just leave it

Reply(1)
30
