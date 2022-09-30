Read full article on original website
'I stand with the victims': Protesters stand during EHS Homecoming game
A group of supporters for victims of an alleged sexual assault in the Emporia High School locker room took to stands Friday night during EHS football’s Homecoming game at Welch Stadium. Nearly 100 T-shirts were sold prior to the game. A group wearing the shirts stood in protest during...
Topeka churches hold “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event was held at Evergy Plaza on Sunday, Oct 2. This event is to help celebrate World Communion Sunday. Many organizations came together to organize this event, including the First Presbyterian Church of Topeka, St. John’s AME Church, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and Topeka First United Methodist Church.
ESU mourns loss of retired professor
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
Emporia parents take stand as criminal case drags on without explanation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “I Stand with the Victims.” More than 100 white t-shirts with the words “I Stand with the Victims” have been sold by one Emporia mom who wanted to take a stand after allegations of misconduct by some players on the Emporia Football team emerged in August. Seresa Howe wanted a “good way […]
Topeka police search for information into shooting that injured one
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for information about a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, officials were called to the 3000 block of SE Powell with reports of a shooting. When...
Community mourns loss of historic Emporia State debate program
When Niko Sims first came to Emporia State, he had an “intense stutter” and didn’t apply himself to his studies. After walking into the debate room, his life changed. He soon found himself staying up late reading books, doing in-depth research and enjoying it. Now, in one...
Oktoberfest kicks off in Junction City
Oktoberfest opened Friday in downtown Junction City. The event attracted a large turnout for day one of the two day celebration. Photos courtesy of Kari Crump. Oktoberfest continues Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on North Washington from 6th to 10th Streets. Entertainment, games, food and beer are all...
Emporia man arrested following injury accident northwest of Olpe Saturday evening
An Emporia man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence following an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday evening. According to Lyon County Deputy Eric Williams, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the 600 block of Highway 99 around 9 pm. Williams says 27-year-old Devin Burris of Emporia was traveling northbound on K99 in a 2008 Hyundai Azera when he failed to negotiate a curve.
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect for the Friday morning homicide at the Meadowlark Apartments. Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence was arrested early Saturday morning for 1st degree murder and was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. On Friday afternoon, TPD...
Gallery: Wamego goes ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ for 2022 Oztoberfest
Downtown Wamego transformed Saturday in celebration of the beloved tale ‘The Wizard of Oz.’. The annual Oztoberfest returned for 2022 with a ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ theme, shutting down a portion of Lincoln Ave. for a full day of performances, contests and other activities for all ages — and all featuring an Oz-ey overtone.
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen.…
Emporia man arrested for DUI after Saturday night wreck near Olpe
An Emporia man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a Saturday night car wreck near Olpe. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Devin Burris was northbound in the 600 block of Highway 99 when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Azera, went into a ditch and overturned.
Emporia volleyball takes second at Centennial League Tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team finished second in the Centennial League Tournament in Junction City on Saturday. Three of Emporia’s four victories came in two sets, as the Lady Spartans defeated Manhattan (25-13, 25-12), Topeka High (25-8, 25-12), and Junction City (25-19, 25-21). The team needed three sets to defeat Topeka-Hayden (25-11, 21-25, 25-22).
Slim and shady shots at showers
While the weather in the first days of fall has been practically perfect, the Emporia area could use some rain. There's an outside chance for some this week. The National Weather Service advised Monday that “a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm” could occur in central Kansas from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
Fire in central Emporia under investigation
Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
Fab Finds on 99 a success in Madison
It was a busy weekend in Madison during the statewide Fab Finds on 99 event that comes through town every September. Friday morning, 17 vendors lined the highway in the high school parking lot selling their wares. Even the cooler temperatures and off and on-again sprinkles wouldn’t keep the vendors or the shoppers away. Most vendors reported great sales and stayed until 5 p.m.
What is happening with the construction at William Allen White Elementary?
Construction on William Allen White Elementary was recently moved back, in response to an update from July on the progress of other construction projects. The beginning phase of the construction is now set to start in February of 2023. “At the July 13, 2022 Board of Education Meeting, information was...
Pickup crash on turnpike injures 3
Three people were injured Saturday morning when a pickup truck went out of control on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia. The Kansas Highway patrol reports the truck went off the highway about six miles south of the interchange around 7:10 a.m. It crossed both northbound lanes, hit the center wall and overturned.
Two arrested after alleged attempt to burglarize Topeka business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars after an alleged attempt to burglarize a local business. The Topeka Police Department says Damon Hill Jr., 35, and Cameron Hill, 30, both of Topeka, were both arrested after an alleged burglary early Sunday morning. Just before 6 a.m. on...
