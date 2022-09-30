Read full article on original website
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Honoring a Lifetime of Service
Mrs. Joyce Tressler has spent her life serving the community. On October 30, 2022, she will be honored at the Champagne Celebrity Brunch by the Deutsch Institute along with her dear friend, the late Roseann Novembrino, for more than four decades of dedication to the organization. The Deutsch Institute is dedicated to developing and expanding recreational and leisure activities for those with special needs.
Dashing gentlemen ‘Paint Pittston Pink’ in high heels
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not the footwear you’d expect to wear in a foot race, but high heels were all the fashion for a popular breast cancer fundraiser. Paint Pittston Pink held its annual “Gentlemen’s Dash” on Saturday in Center City Pittston. The fundraiser carries on a tradition that began in 2014. University […]
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
scranton.edu
Volleyball Sweeps ETown & Goucher to Open Landmark Play
TOWSON, Md. – The University of Scranton volleyball team (11-7, 2-0 Landmark) opened Landmark Conference play on Saturday with sweeps of Elizabethtown (13-4, 1-1 Landmark) and Goucher (3-14, 0-2 Landmark) as part of a Landmark quad match at the Decker Sports and Recreation Center in Towson. Scranton has now...
lvpnews.com
Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies
A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
scranton.edu
Events Calendar
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM2022 Fall: Mid-Semester Grades Due by Noon. 01:00 PM - 03:00 PMEmbedding DEIA - A Cultural-Shift for Business, Communities, and You!. 06:00 PM - 07:15 PMSchemel Forum Course- What is Fascism?. All Day2022 Fall: Incomplete Grades from Prior Term Due. All Day2022 Fall: Last Day to...
scranton.edu
Healy's First Half Brace Leads Women's Soccer Past Goucher, 4-0
SCRANTON, Pa. – The University of Scranton women's soccer (7-2-1, 2-0 Landmark) scored two goals in the first six minutes of the game and rolled to a 4-0 victory over the Goucher College Gophers (6-3, 0-2 Landmark) in Landmark Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Weiss Field in Scranton.
Crowds enjoy another day of the Fall Festival
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people turned out for a weekend to a two day, Fall Harvest Festival in Luzerne County. They checked out more than 40 vendors who sold everything from arts and crafts, to food and other treats. After more than one thousand people attended on the first day, the Event […]
scranton.edu
Matthew Reavy, Ph.D.
EXCELLENCE IN ADAPTING CLASSIC PRINCIPLES OF JESUIT PEDAGOGY INTO THE CURRICULUM: MAGIS AWARD. This award recognizes a faculty member who makes specific, sustained, and creative efforts to adapt principles of Jesuit pedagogy in his or her classes. Because Jesuit pedagogy emerges from the humanist tradition, all faculty are eligible to be nominated for this award. The principles might be considered in the following categories: The Jesuit Paradigm for Course Design including context, experience, reflection, action, and evaluation. Themes of Jesuit Education including: academic rigor, learning integration, Eloquentia Perfecta, discernment, Cura Personalis, curricula blending past and present, and social justice; and Favored Strategies including prelection, frequent reviews, repeated exercise, emulation, competition, Eloquentia Perfecta.
A local mural in progress is causing quite the buzz
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Not all artist canvases are the same. In fact, some could even be on the side of a building. That’s what’s happening in Scranton for a project creating quite a buzz. Some may swat at bees, but not Matt Willey. He embraces them, so much so that this muralist of […]
scranton.edu
Jessica Nolan, Ph.D.
This award recognizes the efforts of a faculty member whose efforts to integrate diversity in the curriculum have enriched the students’ learning experiences. The successful applicant will be able to show that in the course of her/his teaching, s/he incorporates a broad mix of perspectives reflecting the richness of our pluralistic society, including substantial readings about ethnic, racial, class, religious and feminist issues. She or he shall also have a well-developed approach for addressing different learning styles and teaching to cognitive diversity. The award is a special recognition of the faculty member’s efforts to ensure that when students leave the University, they will possess the competence, awareness, skills and insights required for successful participation in our pluralistic society. The recipient of this year’s award is Dr. Jessica Nolan.
scranton.edu
Ismail Onat, Ph.D.
In light of the University’s goal of promoting faculty scholarship, the University is pleased to recognize the special efforts of faculty who strive for, and have attained, distinction in scholarship and creative activity. This year’s recipient is Dr. Ismail Onat. Dr. Onat is an Associate Professor in the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
scranton.edu
Affordable Learning Implementation Grants for Spring/Summer 2023
The Weinberg Memorial Library is pleased to offer $1,000 Affordable Learning Implementation Grants to successful full-time faculty applicants. Affordable Learning aims to reduce the financial burden on students by eliminating expensive for-cost textbooks and course materials with no-cost or low-cost educational resources. OER stands for Open Educational Resources, which includes online textbooks, media, and other materials freely available and can be remixed/reused for educational purposes. For the Affordable Learning Implementation Grants, faculty may opt to use existing OER and open-source software or may compile course materials from open access e-books and journals or appropriately licenses Library materials to replace all, or some, of their for-cost course materials.
Prison advocates highlight water issue at Muncy prison
Women incarcerated at State Correctional Institution Muncy near Williamsport have been reaching out to raise awareness about water supply issues at the prison, according to advocates. Dana Lomax-Ayler used to be incarcerated at SCI Muncy. She is now a prison advocate who runs the Delaware County chapter of the Coalition...
Luzerne County honors employees with 40 or more years of service
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County officials recently recognized 13 county employees for 40 or more years of service. The ceremony was held in the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse. Each honoree was presented with a proclamation thanking them for their longtime service to Luzerne County. Luzerne County Manager Randy E. Robertson, Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle and Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough all expressed gratitude to the employees for their dedication and commitment to their work. Shown, first row, from left: Kristyn C. Tokash, 46 years; Vincent Alessandri, 46 years; Christina Kleckner, 40 years: Ann Marie Coughlin, 40 years: John Leighton, 43 years. Second row, from left: Catherine A. Hilsher, 41 years; Nancy E. Gaughan, 46 years; Ann Marie Brasky, 40 years; Joseph P. Cotter, 41 years. Third row; Michael J. Dessoye, 43 years: Luzerne County Manager Randy E. Robertson; Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle; Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough. Absent from photo: Joseph J. Yeager, 42 years; Linda Sorber, 41 years; Michael Beckley, 41 years.
Repairs complete on water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired. Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side. Approximately 15 customers were impacted. Service was restored...
