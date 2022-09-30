Read full article on original website
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: October 2022
3 S. Arizona Ave. The downtown Chandler Oktoberfest features drinks (German-style brews!) and grub (soft pretzels and brats!) from SanTan and Pedal Haus breweries. Guests will find Oktoberfest-themed games and contests, including stein holding, wiener toss and sausage eating contests, plus live music from Desert Polka party, Hit Rewind and The Dirt. Tickets are $20.
AZFamily
Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
One dead, man in custody after hit-and-run near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road
A man is dead and another is in custody after a hit-and-run crash overnight near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.
Three people hurt in serious crash near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Three people are hurt after a serious overnight crash near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here
Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road. While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
12news.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash north of Glendale
PHOENIX — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested after he fled the scene after hitting another man early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call for a serious crash near 4200 West Bell Road to the north of Glendale.
Construction begins on Alta Avondale residential units at The BLVD
PHOENIX — Construction teams broke ground on a multi-family residential development called Alta Avondale, adding to one of the fastest-growing communities in the suburb. The project will add an additional 360 units to The BLVD by the end of 2024, which already has 1,493 units built or planned for development.
AZFamily
Man arrested, teen boy hospitalized after crash in north Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested and a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a crash in north Phoenix on Friday. A patrol officer who was nearby watched a car speed through a school zone around 3 p.m. The officer attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Kordell Ellis, continued down the road and drove through a school yard. The officer lost sight of the car but soon found it near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road after it crashed into another car.
Man dead after his truck crashed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road
A man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
ABC 15 News
Two in critical condition after crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR — Two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday night near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. Both drivers are believed to be adults. The cause of the crash is currently...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
25newsnow.com
Juvenile stabbed Friday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile victim was hospitalized after a stabbing late Friday in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital around 7:30 p.m. where a juvenile was brought in with a stab wound. They were informed that the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with another juvenile who produced a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled on foot. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
Helicopter makes emergency landing in Mesa neighborhood
The Mesa Fire Department says around 5:50 a.m., a Bell 47 helicopter made the landing in a neighborhood near Center Street and Southern Avenue.
oucampus.org
7543 W. Ironwood Dr. 21137088-008
Coming soon, and freshly remodeled inside! - Cute 3 bedroom with new plank flooring, new cabinets and counters, freshly painted, modern and neutral colors, new appliances, open and bright kitchen plus a formal dining room. There is a gas fireplace in the living/family room. Master suite has shower/tub combo and large walk-in closet in one of the guest bedrooms. 2 car garage and low maintenance yards. Space and hook ups for your own washer and dryer in the garage.
AZFamily
Man found dead in west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
buckeyeaz.gov
Get Rockin’ & Shoppin’ in Downtown Buckeye
Oct. 7 | 5 – 10 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, beer, wine and this year’s Signature Drink, Rockin’ Agave, while listening to live music from Danny Walls – Canyon Walls Band. Helzarockin’ Gem & Mineral Show, Buckeye Arena, 802 N 1st St. Oct. 7 –...
oucampus.org
9013 W. Elm St Unit 5
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Vista de Oeste - Privately located 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Vista de Oeste. Patio is enclosed and very shaded. Rent also includes access to the community pool. Built in shelving in the living room. Very easy access to the 101 and ready for move in.
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested, man dead after reported hit and run in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a man who reportedly killed a man in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that around 2:30 a.m., 21-year-old Even Alamos Santivanez reportedly hit 41-year-old Daniel Callanta with his car near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Officers were able to find him, thanks to a witness to the hit-and-run who followed Santivanez’s car from the scene.
