Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Been Impressed By Scotty Pippen Jr. In Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster that people aren't sure what to make of. The team is driven by its three superstars, who will need to perform if they are to be successful, but the players around them are definitely interesting. Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are players...
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
Tri-City Herald
Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein to two-year / $16M contract in free agency this summer, following the center's breakout season with the LA Clippers. While the Clippers would have loved to retain Hartenstein, they could not afford to pay him what New York offered, having reduced their already limited financial flexibility with the John Wall signing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Signing 6x NBA All-Star
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Boston Celtics are signing Blake Griffin. Last season, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 6.4 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup
The Lakers' tumultuous offseason has finally come to an end, as training camp allows the team to start focusing on basketball again. With Russell Westbrook still on the roster, it appears the team is done making moves (at least for now). That means the biggest question mark now revolves around...
Yardbarker
Celtics sign Blake Griffin to one-year contract
Griffin spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets, after taking a contract buyout from the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21. He was a valuable supporting piece that season, averaging 10 points per game in a complementary role alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, hitting 38% of his three-pointers and starting all 12 of their playoff games. Griffin's shooting declined last year, but he still played 56 games for Brooklyn, starting 24.
OKC Forward Says Pelicans' F Brandon Ingram 'Hardest to Guard'
OKC forward says Pelicans Brandon Ingram is his toughest matchup.
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns-Falcons snap counts: Jordan Elliott, Jacob Phillips become ironmen due to injuries
ATLANTA − There was never a doubt that a set a post-game snap counts would be more intriguing than the ones which emerged from the Browns' 23-20 loss Sunday at Atlanta. The injuries which particularly hit the Cleveland defense made it necessary to break down who played how many snaps. Or, who didn't...
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans Have Sleeper Value Picks In Fantasy Formats
The New Orleans Pelicans have a few players who will help fantasy basketball fans win their leagues this season. Sure, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum will put up useful numbers for the fantasy format but Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy III could be the sleeper picks that exceed their draft status.
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Claims L.A. Is Open To Trading Future Draft Picks
The Lakers' team president pledges to help see LeBron James "to the finish line."
Tri-City Herald
Browns vs. Falcons Halftime Update: A Tale of Two Quarters in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons enter halftime in a 10-10 tie with the Cleveland Browns in the second home game of the season. After getting four first downs on as many plays to start the game, the Browns' offense stalled in the red zone as the Falcons' defense held strong, forcing a turnover of downs on 4th and 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
NECN
Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener
Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
Tri-City Herald
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field
When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
Pelicans Play Out Of Pressure During Open Run, Nix Scrimmage
The New Orleans Pelicans spent more time interacting with the fans than competing on the court during the Open Practice, and for good reason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
Top 2023 NBA free agents: Kyrie Irving could lead the charge
The 2023 NBA free agent class could very well be among the most stacked in the history of the Association.
MLB・
WATCH: James Wiseman Dunks On Kristaps Porzingis
On Friday, James Wiseman dunked on Kristaps Porzingis during the Golden State Warriors' win over the Washington Wizards in Japan.
Anthony Davis Ready To Be Lakers’ No. 1 Option On Offense
There are a lot of people within the Los Angeles Lakers franchise that are motivated with a chip on their shoulders coming into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Lakers want to avoid the embarrassment that occurred last season, as the Lakers were among the title favorites at the beginning of the season and didn’t even qualify for the playoffs.
Comments / 0