Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein to two-year / $16M contract in free agency this summer, following the center's breakout season with the LA Clippers. While the Clippers would have loved to retain Hartenstein, they could not afford to pay him what New York offered, having reduced their already limited financial flexibility with the John Wall signing.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup

The Lakers' tumultuous offseason has finally come to an end, as training camp allows the team to start focusing on basketball again. With Russell Westbrook still on the roster, it appears the team is done making moves (at least for now). That means the biggest question mark now revolves around...
Celtics sign Blake Griffin to one-year contract

Griffin spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets, after taking a contract buyout from the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21. He was a valuable supporting piece that season, averaging 10 points per game in a complementary role alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, hitting 38% of his three-pointers and starting all 12 of their playoff games. Griffin's shooting declined last year, but he still played 56 games for Brooklyn, starting 24.
Michael Porter Jr.
Naji Marshall
Pelicans Have Sleeper Value Picks In Fantasy Formats

The New Orleans Pelicans have a few players who will help fantasy basketball fans win their leagues this season. Sure, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum will put up useful numbers for the fantasy format but Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy III could be the sleeper picks that exceed their draft status.
Browns vs. Falcons Halftime Update: A Tale of Two Quarters in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons enter halftime in a 10-10 tie with the Cleveland Browns in the second home game of the season. After getting four first downs on as many plays to start the game, the Browns' offense stalled in the red zone as the Falcons' defense held strong, forcing a turnover of downs on 4th and 3.
Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener

Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field

When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
