ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 55

John Williams
2d ago

There are parts of New Jersey that vote Red consistently as any conservative leaning state.. And I fortunately live in one of those parts...

Reply(19)
35
Mckeon Charles Sr.
2d ago

And the sad part ...... 70%+ of those that support this state with businesses and pay the taxes are if the Conservative Mindset...... King Murphy caters to those in places like Lakewood, Newark, Camden, Atlantic City and Asbury Park because they are the ones that vote Democrat in order to keep the checks and free services coming...... There is a time not to far down the road where there will not be enough tax payers in this state to take care of the leaches of society.....

Reply
7
A Lol
1d ago

up here in north Jersey I feel like I'm in a foreign communist country. most of the time when I go to the supermarket I'm the only American there that speaks English. it's ashame to be born in America and feel like I'm in a foreign country like an outcast.

Reply
5
Related
New Jersey 101.5

10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Living in ‘survivor cities’ — Certain crimes go underreported in NJ

They're called "survivor cities" — places where residents may not yet have been personally touched by gun violence but the threat continually remains that they might. Daniel Semenza, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Camden and director of interpersonal violence research for the school's New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, is applying that term to cities like Philadelphia and several of its neighbors to the east in the Garden State.
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A defense for why sick leave payouts continue in NJ towns

TRENTON – Three months after the state comptroller flagged widespread noncompliance with state laws restricting sick leave payouts to local government workers, state legislators have started acting on his recommendations for how to respond. However, concerns raised by a police union has some lawmakers pausing and hoping for changes.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern#Americans
94.5 PST

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Dr. Mehmet Oz’s opponents have harped on him being a New Jersey guy running for Senate in Pennsylvania. But is it true? And does it matter?

Bruce Springsteen. Jon Bon Jovi. Whitney Houston. Danny DeVito. Chris Christie. The list of famous people to grace New Jersey’s ZIP codes — whether they be native-born or transplants — is a lengthy one. Maybe you didn’t know that Mehmet Oz, the doctor who long hosted a medical TV show bearing his name, is on it. Though he didn’t grow up in the state, Oz has owned a mansion overlooking the Hudson River from high upon the Palisades hills in Cliffside Park for two decades.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Wawa asks NJ candidate to stop using geese in his campaign

Wawa has told 4th Congressional District candidate Matt Jenkins to stop using flying geese on his campaign website because it looks too much like theirs. Although Wawa's logo uses only one goose and the Democratic challenger's logo uses two, the company that owns the convenience chain believes they look too much like the design used by Wawa between 1990 and 2004, according to a cease and desist letter obtained by Politico.
ELECTIONS
NJ.com

N.J. laws prompt public intoxication quandary | Opinion

I’ve always maintained that the hardest governing is what gets done at the municipal level, because there is no layer between local government and what happens on the street. County and state governments operate buffered by municipal ones. You can govern from the state capitol and blame local officials. As for the feds, we might as well be talking about the dark side of the moon.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

7 of New Jersey’s dumbest moments (Opinion)

This is not a 'Top 7' list. Because if you think about the politics, corruption, business interference, celebrity gossip, idiotic driving maneuvers and all the rest, the list of New Jersey dumb moments just goes on and on. So this is only an appetizer. You can serve yourself a full...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
64K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy