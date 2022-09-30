Wawa has told 4th Congressional District candidate Matt Jenkins to stop using flying geese on his campaign website because it looks too much like theirs. Although Wawa's logo uses only one goose and the Democratic challenger's logo uses two, the company that owns the convenience chain believes they look too much like the design used by Wawa between 1990 and 2004, according to a cease and desist letter obtained by Politico.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO