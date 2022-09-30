ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
VikingsTerritory

Kris Boyd Criticizes Vikings Fans after Win

The Minnesota Vikings were triumphant in a topsy-turvy London game over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but cornerback Kris Boyd had some additional thoughts. Evidently peeved by fair weather fans, Boyd tweeted, “We got some ungrateful fans. I don’t be on the internet looking for shit, but we won, and some were still complaining. We got a big Dub! We 3-1 STFU. Please find another team if you not satisfied or STFU!!??”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Teams Were Dissuaded From Trading For Bojan Bogdanovic Due To Desire For Long-Term Extension

The Los Angeles Lakers went into the offseason hoping to make drastic changes to their roster after missing the postseason in 2021-22. While there were are number of changes, one thing that has remained constant is that Russell Westbrook is on the roster. The Lakers made several attempts to trade Westbrook this summer, although to no avail. One of the discussions they had was with the Utah Jazz after their entered a rebuild by trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Nowell
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Stephon Marbury
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Rudy Gobert
The Detroit Free Press

NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier

It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship
NBC Sports

Eddie House reveals his expectations for Tatum and Brown this season

The Boston Celtics enter the 2022-23 NBA campaign with high expectations after coming up two victories short of a championship last season. The C's are determined to get back to the Finals and finish the job, and for that to happen, they need their two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to reach an even higher level.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Bucks battle for top spot ahead of season

Last Season: 51-31 If Khris Middleton didn't miss nearly all of last year's playoff run, the Bucks could have made the NBA Finals. In an ever-changing league, bringing back their entire roster may pay dividends early on this season. 2. Golden State Warriors. Last Season: 53-29 The Warriors' championship core...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Hoops Rumors

More details emerge about Ime Udoka situation

New details have emerged regarding head coach Ime Udoka‘s suspension from the Celtics for the entire 2022/23 season. Sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the independent law firm that investigated Udoka listed “the power dynamic associated with a superior’s improper relationship with a staff member” to be the main policy violation.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy