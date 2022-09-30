ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tri-City Herald

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein to two-year / $16M contract in free agency this summer, following the center's breakout season with the LA Clippers. While the Clippers would have loved to retain Hartenstein, they could not afford to pay him what New York offered, having reduced their already limited financial flexibility with the John Wall signing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup

The Lakers' tumultuous offseason has finally come to an end, as training camp allows the team to start focusing on basketball again. With Russell Westbrook still on the roster, it appears the team is done making moves (at least for now). That means the biggest question mark now revolves around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: When Kobe Bryant Faced Off Against Pau Gasol For Olympic Glory

Shooting guard Kobe Bryant and power forward/center Pau Gasol enjoyed an incredibly successful 6.5 seasons together as teammates on your Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in three straight Finals from 2008-10 and winning two as L.A.'s best players. Pau Gasol is set to have his No. 16 jersey retired by Los Angeles this spring, where it will join both Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 threads.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Detroit vs. Everybody: 95 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions

The Detroit Lions (1-2) are 3.5-point home favorites against the Seattle Seahawks (1-2). Despite the rash of injuries the Lions' have suffered, 95 percent of NFL analysts are predicting head coach Dan Campbell to lead his team to victory against Seattle at Ford Field, according to NFL Pickwatch. Detroit's offense...
DETROIT, MI
Zion Williamson
Garrett Temple
Larry Nance Jr.
Norman Powell
Brandon Ingram
Cj Mccollum
Willie Green
Jaxson Hayes
Naji Marshall
Damian Lillard
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft Profile: Billy Kemp IV, Wide Receiver, Virginia Cavaliers

A shifty slot back that creates natural separation, Kemp is the ultimate weapon in modern offenses. Plenty of alignment outside at X and Z to pair with a more natural slot positioning based on body type. Sees tons of action in the backfield with orbit motion and jet sweeps. Displays quickness and technique that garners easy separation off the line of scrimmage. Vision pops as a ball carrier, and can make quick decisions when deployed behind the line of scrimmage. Hands catcher that catches the front end of the ball and cradles passes over his scheduler. Plenty of snap releases that leave defenders in trail technique. Separates at the top of his route with elite suddenness. Gets in and out of breaks with quick motions and no wasted movements. Electric after the catch thanks to uncanny acceleration and agility to avoid should be tacklers. Unafraid to work over the middle of the field. Game shines here, thanks to his ability to work two-way-go’s and pivot routes. Fast enough to stretch the field vertically and is a legitimate threat to score on inside fades. Tiny frame makes his next-level evaluation difficult. Not only is he not physically dominant or able to break tackles, but his overall usage will also be questioned thanks to the lack of free releases and omnipresent physicality. Kemp is one of the more fluid athletes in his position group. His natural twitch and easy separation allow him to push cushions and create big plays. There are obvious concerns about his size and how his game will translate to the NFL.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Tri-City Herald

Bears Let One Slip Through Their Hands

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense eventually found a way to stop Saquon Barkley and the Giants offense Sunday in time for a possible late comeback. What they couldn't do was find a way to actually give the ball to their offense to accomplish it.
CHICAGO, IL
