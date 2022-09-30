Multiple residents displaced after overnight apartment fire in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Multiple residents were displaced after an overnight apartment fire in Abilene.
The fire happened at an apartment on the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road just before 1:00 a.m.
First responders arrived on scene and noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a second story apartment, however, it was quickly contained and did not damage any additional units.
Utilities were disconnected to two apartments as a precaution, causing 5 residents to be displaced. They are receiving help from the Red Cross.
Investigators have ruled this fire, which caused an estimated $5,000 in damage, as accidental.
