Abilene, TX

Multiple residents displaced after overnight apartment fire in Abilene

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Multiple residents were displaced after an overnight apartment fire in Abilene.

The fire happened at an apartment on the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road just before 1:00 a.m.

First responders arrived on scene and noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a second story apartment, however, it was quickly contained and did not damage any additional units.

Utilities were disconnected to two apartments as a precaution, causing 5 residents to be displaced. They are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Investigators have ruled this fire, which caused an estimated $5,000 in damage, as accidental.

No further information has been released.

