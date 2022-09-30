ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen announces new album, a collection of “15 soul music greats”

Bruce Springsteen has announced he will release a brand new album, Only The Strong Survive, which is set to be a collection of “15 soul music greats”. In an announcement video shared earlier today (29 September) Springsteen stated, “I wanted to make an album where I just sang, and what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?”
