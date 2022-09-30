NSU offers college credit for CLEET certification

Oklahoma law enforcement officers are now able to receive up to 27 hours of college credit at Northeastern State University for completing CLEET courses.

CLEET provides the education and training needed to become a certified peace officer in Oklahoma.

The agency also runs the Collegiate Officer Program which is one way for students to receive the instruction required to be a police officer in Oklahoma.

An associate or bachelor’s degree is required to complete the Collegiate Officer Program.

