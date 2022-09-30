ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

NSU offers college credit for CLEET certification

By Glenn Schroeder
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dwWs_0iGnWEUa00

Oklahoma law enforcement officers are now able to receive up to 27 hours of college credit at Northeastern State University for completing CLEET courses.

CLEET provides the education and training needed to become a certified peace officer in Oklahoma.

The agency also runs the Collegiate Officer Program which is one way for students to receive the instruction required to be a police officer in Oklahoma.

An associate or bachelor’s degree is required to complete the Collegiate Officer Program.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Tulsa’s Red Cross sends emergency response vehicle to Florida

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Chapter of the American Red Cross sent it’s first emergency response vehicle from Oklahoma to Florida. The Kansas-Oklahoma region has sent three of these vehicles, which are used to deliver emergency supplies and meals to hard-hit communities in Florida by Hurricane Ian. This...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TCSO confirms alleged shooting at the Tulsa State Fair a hoax

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) confirmed to FOX23 Sunday there was no shooting at the Tulsa State Fair. Social media posts claimed there was shooting at the fair last night which caused a panic for those at the fair and those with loved ones at the fair. The posts started a panic amongst fairgoers, and people rushed and ran for cover Saturday night.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
KCCI.com

Man arrested in Oklahoma for Great Ape Initiative burglary

TULSA, Okla. — One man is facing charges for a theft atGreat Ape Initiative. He was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 43-year-old Chad Cooney broke into the research facility on Aug. 27. He took several expensive tools and caused damage to the facility. Many of those...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Credit#Nsu#Law Enforcement Officers#Peace Officer#Linus College#Cox Media Group
publicradiotulsa.org

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy