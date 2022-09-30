Seoul Dynasty stay unbeaten in Countdown Cup

Seoul Dynasty recorded their third win in as many matches on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Chengdu Hunters in an East region qualifying contest for the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup.

Also on Friday, Philadelphia Fusion notched a 3-1 win over Shanghai Dragons.

Seoul Dynasty rebounded from a 2-0 setback on Busan-UAT to surge to the win. They secured 3-1 victories on King’s Row and Dorado before finishing off Chengdu Hunters with a 1-0 triumph on New Queen Street.

Philadelphia Fusion got off to a fast start with a 2-1 win on Busan-UAT and 1-0 victory on Eichenwalde. Shanghai Dragons answered with a 3-2 triumph on Circuit Royal before the Fusion claimed a 1-0 win on New Queen Street.

The six teams in the West Region that finish the regular season with the most league points will qualify for the playoffs, while the top three finishers in the East Region will do the same.

The other berths in each playoff bracket will be determined through the play-ins taking place Oct. 14-15 in the East and Oct. 21-22 in the West as part of the Countdown Cup. Two West playoff bids will be awarded via the Countdown Cup, while one East playoff bid will be at stake.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

Countdown Cup play continues Friday with three West Region contests:

–London Spitfire vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–Dallas Fuel vs. Vancouver Titans

–Toronto Defiant vs. San Francisco Shock

Overwatch League — Countdown Cup standings, with points, match record and map differential

West

T1. *Los Angeles Gladiators, 2 points, 2-0, +5

T1. Boston Uprising, 2 points, 2-0, +5

T1. *Dallas Fuel, 2 points, 2-0, +5

T4. London Spitfire, 2 points, 2-0, +4

T4. Atlanta Reign, 2 points, 2-0, +4

6. Houston Outlaws, 1 point, 1-1, 0

7. Washington Justice, 1 point, 1-1, -1

8. New York Excelsior, 1 point, 1-1, -2

9. Toronto Defiant, 0 points, 0-2, -2

10. *San Francisco Shock, 0 points, 0-2, -3

T11. Paris Eternal, 0 points, 0-2, -5

T11. Vancouver Titans, 0 points, 0-2, -5

T11. Florida Mayhem, 0 points, 0-2, -5

East

1. *Seoul Dynasty, 3 points, 3-0, +8

2. Philadelphia Fusion, 2 points, 2-1, +3

3. Chengdu Hunters, 2 points, 2-1, +1

4. Guangzhou Charge, 1 point, 1-1, 0

5. Los Angeles Valiant, 1 point, 1-1, -2

6. Hangzhou Spark, 0 points, 0-2, -4

7. *Shanghai Dragons, 0 points, 0-3, -6

*Clinched postseason playoffs

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: