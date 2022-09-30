ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost

As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

(NEXSTAR) – Even shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent. Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall Wednesday, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.
'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast

Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina

Florida's Lee County leads the death toll with at least 35 people who lost their lives due to the weather disaster As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel through the states on the southern part of the east coast, the lives lost due to the disaster have risen to at least 65 people in Florida, according to CNN.  Four deaths, meanwhile, have been reported in North Carolina as a result of storm-related events. No deaths so far have occurred in South Carolina after the hurricane arrived in the state...
Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life." Biden said the storm...
