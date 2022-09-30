Read full article on original website
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
Videos showing before and after images from Florida show how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded parts of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island after the storm made landfall.
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
(NEXSTAR) – Even shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent. Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall Wednesday, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.
President Biden Calls Tampa Mayor But Declines To Call Florida Governor
Democratic Tampa Mayor Jane Castor took a phone call from President Biden on Tuesday during a press conference about the city’s response to Hurricane Ian. While speaking about the impending storm, Castor pulled out her cell phone and said, “I think I got a call from the president,” as she walked offscreen.
Donald Trump is raising money off a "ransacking" in Florida — but it has nothing to do with Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward the Gulf Coast, former President Donald Trump emailed his supporters about a very different situation in Florida — the FBI raid of his home, Mar-a-Lago. "It has already been proven that so much has been wrongfully taken," Trump said in the email. "It was...
'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
Hurricane Ian: At Least Four Dead In Southwest Florida; Hundreds Of Rescues Across The State
In all, eight deaths are connected to the storm in the U.S. and Cuba. Gov. Ron DeSantis says more deaths are expected. Millions remain without power. You can track Ian here or sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.
Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Unwilling or unable to evacuate, some Florida residents ride out Hurricane Ian
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Outside the window of Susan Flack's darkened condominium in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday, trees bent in the wind and a portable toilet floated by on rising floodwaters.
MSNBC's O'Donnell claims DeSantis like 'Dr. Fauci' with Hurricane Ian response, after downplaying COVID
Lawrence O'Donnell wondered if Gov. Ron DeSantis was "taking the position" of Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of Hurricane Ian during his MSNBC show on Wednesday.
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina
Florida's Lee County leads the death toll with at least 35 people who lost their lives due to the weather disaster As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel through the states on the southern part of the east coast, the lives lost due to the disaster have risen to at least 65 people in Florida, according to CNN. Four deaths, meanwhile, have been reported in North Carolina as a result of storm-related events. No deaths so far have occurred in South Carolina after the hurricane arrived in the state...
Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Swim Inside Storm Surge-Flooded House
Amid the footage of wind-blown palm trees and decimated neighborhoods, a video has surfaced that shows a much different side of the Hurricane Ian experience. Inside a flooded home, a man decided to swim a few laps across the floor just for fun. We understand having to swim when you...
Early Hurricane Ian reports suggest ‘substantial loss of life,’ Biden says
Early reports from Florida suggest Hurricane Ian may result in a “substantial loss of life,” according to President Joe Biden. Biden spoke about the impact of the storm, which he said could be the “deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” at Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington D. C. Thursday.
Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life." Biden said the storm...
Hurricane Ian's 'catastrophic' system slams into Florida's Gulf Coast
Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, lashing the region with torrential rain, winds of 150 mph, and knocking out the power to more than a million people. One of the most powerful hurricanes to strike the United States in decades, the "catastrophic" system came ashore near...
