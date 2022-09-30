ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs Auburn

By Zack Nagy
 3 days ago

LSU looking to establish balanced offensive attack, return key defensive weapons

LSU comes into their matchup against Auburn as a heavy favorite and it’s for good reason. With an overpowered offensive attack that will surely get their playmakers involved early against a program still in search of their identity, the Bayou Bengals certainly have the edge coming into this one.

But whenever LSU and Auburn matchup, something interesting tends to occur. This year, the Tigers are hoping to keep it simple and utilize their star players to the best of their abilities against an Auburn secondary that is overmatched.

More importantly, all eyes will be on this LSU offensive line and how they can stop Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall. This defense is led by the gifted playmaker who did it all for his squad in last Saturday's win. The senior finished with 6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception to prove this unit still has life.

With news breaking of offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger being out this weekend, LSU will see yet another new starting unit up front, which means this squad will have to get after it to stop Hall.

Who will be in charge of stopping Hall? A true freshman of course. With Will Campbell lining up at left tackle and Emery Jones at right tackle, LSU will be rolling with their youngsters in this one.

For the most part, it will be Campbell looking to slow down Hall, who has proven he’s looking to take his senior season by storm. With a hot start already, it’ll be imperative the Tigers slow him down to see offensive success Saturday night.

We’ve seen this LSU passing attack shine over the last few weeks, with the run-game coming to life last weekend against New Mexico, but it’s of the utmost importance the Tigers see success in both aspects of their offense in order to come out on top.

Kelly: Jayden Daniels' Progression (; 1:04)

A balanced offensive attack will put this team in position to defeat Auburn Saturday night.

Defensively, LSU returns both Jay Ward and BJ Ojulari to their starting unit. Both nursing minor injuries recently, to add them to a defense that is hitting their stride is certainly a bonus for defensive coordinator Matt House’s unit.

All in all, the Bayou Bengals have the edge in this one. If the offensive line allows the run game to open up, we should expect this LSU offense to overpower Auburn Saturday night.

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers found their defensive identity against Mississippi State and haven’t looked back. If they can continue on the trajectory they’re on, the final result should be in LSU’s favor.

Our prediction in this one: LSU 31, Auburn 13

