Attend Sensory Storytime at Peoria Main Library

A new Sensory Storytime will take place on Friday 9-9:30 a.m., Sept. 30, at the Peoria Main Library, 8463 W. Monroe St.

Families are invited to join this adaptive storytime designed to help children with sensory integration challenges.

This program uses music, movement, repetition, and books that increase children's engagement at a preschool level.

The Peoria public library main branch and Sunrise Mountain locations recently earned Certified Autism Center designations, which are granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

The CAC program offers autism training and certification to staff and volunteers, in order to better assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals during their visit.

To learn more, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/library .