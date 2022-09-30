Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Anderson man sentenced to 40 years in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend, unborn twins
ANDERSON, Ind. – A man who shot his pregnant girlfriend, killing her and the twins she was carrying, learned his punishment. A judge sentenced 32-year-old Skye’lar White to a total of 40 years; he’ll spend 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and another 10 on probation.
WIBC.com
Suspect Killed By Police In Hostage Situation On The West Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was killed in a hostage situation Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. It was at a home along South Holt Road on the west side near the intersection of Holt, Washington Street, and Rockville Road. Police say they were called about what they are calling a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they learned that a woman was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who had a gun.
WTHR
IMPD: Police shoot, kill man after hostage situation on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police shot and killed a man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend hostage at a home on Indy's west side late Sunday morning, IMPD confirmed. Authorities have not shared the man's name. Officers were called to a domestic disturbance after 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Holt...
Fox 59
4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Indy man arrested for his involvement in fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting. During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in fatal drunk driving crash was on probation for previous DUI
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit early Saturday morning ended in a fiery fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD said officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and keep going. “Officers attempted a traffic stop on that vehicle,” Officer Samone Burris said....
Man charged in Avon shooting after young niece fires unattended gun
The man now charged in connection with a shooting that injured a young girl and her grandmother at an Avon home told police his 4-year-old niece pulled the trigger while he wasn't paying attention.
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs4indy.com
Man is arrested for murder exactly three years to the day after a deadly shooting on Indy northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS– A murder suspect is behind bars in Marion County accused of a deadly shooting three years ago on Indy’s northeast side. Court records show a separate federal case led to the long delay in justice for the victim’s family. The suspect, Devonte Davis, was being held...
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide detectives locate and arrest suspect in early September homicide investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Dionni King for his alleged role in the homicide investigation of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday, September 2, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to 5920 Fieldcrest Lane on a report of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Avon man claims 4-year-old fired gun that injured herself, her grandmother
AVON, Ind. — An Avon man claimed he was showing his sister guns in his living room when a 4-year-old girl got ahold of one and fired a bullet that injured both herself and her grandmother, according to court documents. Brandon Clark, age 25, was charged with criminal recklessness...
cbs4indy.com
1 person killed in overnight crash south of Binford Blvd.
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a car accident on the northeast side overnight Monday. According to an IMPD case report, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Knyghton Road at around 2:20 a.m. Knyghton Road is near E. 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard. Firefighters were already...
Fox 59
Missing 12-year-old Mooresville girl found safe
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Metro Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the MMPD Facebook page, 12-year-old Khloe Julius was last seen Friday at Newby Elementary School by her mom. Khloe, police said, left her dad a voicemail saying she was going to a friend’s house to spend the night.
WISH-TV
Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
4-year-old girl, grandmother shot at home in Avon, man arrested in connection to case
AVON, Ind. — A woman and child were injured and a third person is under arrest in connection to a shooting in Avon early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Avon Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot in the 7300 block of Glensford Drive just before 12:45 p.m.
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
cbs4indy.com
Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
Fox 59
1 dead, 3 hurt after hit-and-run led to police chase, vehicle fire
INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a hit-and-run led to a police chase and ended in a fatal crash and vehicle fire early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 62nd Street & Michigan Road on Indy’s northwest side.
Comments / 1