ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Getting New-to-You Tech Can Help You Save More Than 70 Percent On a MacBook Air

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u82IR_0iGnV9CP00

Entrepreneurs are only as good as their electronics! Well, nobody really believes that, but having high-quality electronics sure doesn't hurt. Unfortunately, buying them does hurt your wallet. However, if you buy refurbished , you can save a bundle on products that have been previously used, returned to the factory, and fixed up to work like new.

During our Refurbished Event, we're offering deals on all kinds of refurbished electronics, from laptops and tablets to headphones and more. If you've just started working remotely, or are just getting your business off the ground and you need a great-quality laptop to get your work done, look no further. We've got a refurbished Apple MacBook Air on sale for more than 70 percent off.

A 2017 model, this MacBook Air has a 13.3" widescreen display with 1440x900 native resolution for crystal-clear streaming and regular use. It runs on an Intel Core i5 1.8GHz processor with 8GB of RAM, giving it an outstanding amount of power for such a sleek, lightweight device . The Intel HD Graphics 6000 also renders excellent imagery, so if you're working on a design project, you're in good shape. Plus, with 128GB of onboard storage, you'll have plenty of space for all of your files.

The MacBook Air is WiFi- and Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to connect and work from the library, coffee shop, airport, or anywhere else you want to work. You can also pair wireless devices like headphones or keyboards. With a 12-hour battery life, you'll be able to work all day without worrying about finding a power supply.

If you're in the market for a device to support your remote working lifestyle, a refurbished Apple MacBook Air is a great choice. During our Refurbished Event, you can get it for 74 percent off $1,599 at just $413.99. Make sure to order by September 30.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Save $160 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop in the HP Day sale

A great deal for anyone checking out the latest 2-in-1 laptop deals is the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop directly available from HP. Normally priced at $840, you can buy it for $680, making this already tempting laptop even more appealing. As with any sale price, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around so here’s a quick overview of why you need it in your life sooner rather than later.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful student laptop is on sale at Dell this weekend

The weekend has brought one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find, with the popular laptop company discounting its new 16-inch Inspiron laptop a massive $250. The Dell Inspiron 16 regularly costs $1,050, and is currently just $800, making it an ideal option for both professionals and students — and one of the best student laptop deals available. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but availability is limited and the deal isn’t guaranteed until you make your purchase.
COMPUTERS
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Laptop#Apple Macbook Air#Keyboards#This Macbook Air#Intel Core#The Intel Hd Graphics#The Macbook Air
SPY

The Best AirPods Deals of September 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon constantly compete to offer...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Discounted at Amazon, Save on Apple's Latest Earbuds Now

The refreshed second-gen AirPods Pro, which Apple unveiled at its "Far Out" event, just started shipping on Sept. 23. While you may have anticipated a lengthy wait for the first AirPods Pro 2 deals to appear, you can actually save on a pair at Amazon right now. You can snag a set for $240, $9 off their retail price. This is a deal that Amazon had ahead of the official release as well.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

This refurbished 128GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Mini 4 is just $235

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Tired of dragging your laptop around? You might not be aware that you can accomplish a lot with a tiny tablet barely bigger than your phone. However, this refurbished Space Gray Apple iPad Mini 4 with accessories bundle may surprise you.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend

Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Electronics
yankodesign.com

Logitech’s low-profile mechanical keyboard designed specifically for the Mac offers quieter typing experience

I don’t personally fancy keyboards without the palm rest. If you’re a Mac user with no such bias, Logitech has a Bluetooth keyboard you can’t resist. There are two reasons: It’s the first Logi keyboard fully compatible with macOS and iPadOS; and secondly, it brings to Mac the enhanced durability and sublime typing experience PC users relish with Logitech’s mechanical keyboards.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Amazon Kicks Off Epic Sale With Up to 59% Off Echo, Fire TV, Fire Tablets and More

We are just over a week away from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, but that didn't stop the company from starting a huge sale with up to 59% off a bunch of its best hardware. Amazon recently hosted an event in which it announced a bunch of new devices like Fire TVs, the Kindle Scribe and more, but they are not yet available. If you're looking to get your hands on some Amazon devices like the Echo, Fire TV, Ring doorbell and more, now is your chance to save big.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make

After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
CELL PHONES
moneytalksnews.com

Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a giant Samsung Galaxy Tab sale today

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, but you want something else aside from iPad deals, then you should check out Best Buy’s ongoing Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab line of tablets are the biggest challengers to Apple’s various iPad models, and with the discounts that you can take advantage of from Best Buy, you’ll be able to afford Galaxy Tab devices that were previously beyond your budget.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — save $550 with this limited time Dell XPS 13 laptop deal

If you’re looking for an all-purpose laptop, whether it be for school or for professional use, Dell currently has its XPS 13 laptop discounted to just $900. This is one of the best laptop deals you’ll find, as it’s a massive discount of $550 from the popular laptop’s regular price of $1,450. There are often several Dell laptop deals available, but it’s rare to find a discount this significant, and free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell XPS 13 as well.
COMPUTERS
osxdaily.com

Get a $150 Discount on M2 MacBook Air, Starting at $1049

The M2 MacBook Air 2022 model is highly rated and quite powerful, featuring a larger 13.6″ display, beautifully redesigned enclosure, up to 18 hours of battery life, and the ultra-powerful energy efficient M2 processor. If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Air, why not enjoy a nice...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Epic laptop deal: $210 off the Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel CPU

The Dell XPS 13 remains our top pick for best overall laptop. If you're due for a new personal computer, use our exclusive coupon to pick up the excellent XPS 13 for less. For a limited time, snag the Dell XPS 13 for $1,139 (opens in new tab)with via coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at Dell. It normally costs $1,349 so you're saving $210 with this deal. This is the second lowest price we've ever tracked for this laptop. It's also one of the best fall laptop deals we've seen so far.
COMPUTERS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy