Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
How to Become A Supporting Member of Abilene’s Historic Paramount Theatre
By becoming a supporting member of the Paramount Theatre you are helping preserve a historic monument in Abilenes' history. Paramount theater is a 501 c-3 nonprofit corporation that helps support so many other nonprofits, charity organizations, public schools, children's, and civic organizations in Abilene and throughout West Texas. If you...
A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd
Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
Top 10 things To Do According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau
I've known for years that Abilene is a sweet spot in Texas. So much so that George Hamilton-IV wrote and sang a song about Abilene Texas, and yes George was singing about Abilene, Texas because on the same album the next song was titled West Texas Highway. That settled the video is included below, enjoy.
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st
I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
Fun Fall Festivals, Trunk or Treats, and Halloween Events for 2022 in Abilene
Fall is in the air and it's time to start making plans to attend one of the many fall festivals, Halloween events, and or trunk or treats in the Big Country. While it's still early and many Churches and civic organizations are still in the planning stages. Many have already committed to having some Fall fun this year.
Abilene’s Broadwind Fabrications Expansion Is Bringing More Money and Jobs
The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) has been very instrumental in bringing a lot of new businesses into the Big Country. Since Broadwind Heavy Fabrication has been in Abilene they have continued to add and grow and now they are planning a $3 million expansion. So, you ask what is...
Get Ready for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk Set for Saturday, September 17th
Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.
Peppa Pig’s Exciting Adventure Is Coming to Abilene This Holiday Season
Moms, Dads get ready because the kids are gonna be asking about going to see Peppa Pig Live. Peppa pig is bringing her holiday adventure to the Big Country at the Abilene Convention Center. The adventure begins on Thursday, November 17th, and tickets for this family-friendly musical experience go on sale Friday, September 16th.
National Night Out Promotes a Bond Between the APD and Abilene’s Community
Abilene's National Night Out has been a little strange due to the pandemic the last few years. However, this year promises to be bigger and better than ever as the Abilene Police Department will spread out and have its National Night Out at 4565 South 1st Street near the Winters Freeway.
This Halloween Take the Extra Steps to Ensure Your Families Safety
The City of Abilene does not have any set guidelines currently on where, or when we can trick or treat on Halloween. Some City and county officials advise that trick or treating should be done between 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM on Halloween day only. That said, here are some...
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene Pancake Day for 2022 is Back September 24th
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene is hosting its annual feeding feast known as the "Pancake Day and Auction." This year the Kiwanis Club of Abilene will be having their Pancake Day and Auction on Saturday, September 24th, beginning at 8 AM. Yep, the Kiwanis Pancake Day and Auction is back...
Gear Up Abilene and Jump On the Battle Wagon To Help Annihilate The Demons
Abilene's Rise Church and their Rise Discipleship are getting ready for their annual event, the "Demon Hunter Expo" a Zombie Paintball Ride. The demon hunting and extermination are scheduled for every Saturday night in October from 7:30 PM until midnight. This incredibly fun event all started as an exciting way...
Enjoy a Blizzard Today and Help Children’s Miracle Network with Acts of Sweetness
I'll be honest. As a father, one of the many things I enjoy about living here in Abilene is the fact that we're fortunate enough to have a children's hospital right in the city. Hendrick Children's Hospital. An amazing team of doctors and nurses doing amazing work. Children's Miracle Network is a big part of the hospital. From training to equipment, the Children's Miracle Network is a very important part.
Abilene Sets Record for Most Traffic Deaths in a Year, APD Looking to Curb That Trend
Another wreck, another fatality. It hasn't been a good year for Abilene drivers. The latest traffic fatality involved a woman involved in a wreck on FM 18. Sadly, that wreck marked the 22nd death in Abilene this year setting a record in the Key City. The previous record was set...
In Abilene $1.6 Million Buys This Charming Cottage on La Hacienda Drive
There are some beautiful homes in Abilene, and then there are some gorgeous homes in Abilene. However, it's a bit different when the home that you're looking at was built for the builder that was building it. When it's a custom-built home for the builder, you know that nothing is...
Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?
Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has Put Out a New Burn Ban
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has once again reissued a Burn Ban throughout Taylor county on September 27, 2022, and it goes into effect immediately across the entire Taylor County area. Even though the recent rains alleviated some of the dryness in Taylor County it was not enough to green...
