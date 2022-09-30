ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st

I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
Get Ready for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk Set for Saturday, September 17th

Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.
Enjoy a Blizzard Today and Help Children’s Miracle Network with Acts of Sweetness

I'll be honest. As a father, one of the many things I enjoy about living here in Abilene is the fact that we're fortunate enough to have a children's hospital right in the city. Hendrick Children's Hospital. An amazing team of doctors and nurses doing amazing work. Children's Miracle Network is a big part of the hospital. From training to equipment, the Children's Miracle Network is a very important part.
