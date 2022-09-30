On Thursday, September 29th, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the Kinston Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Lockwood Rd. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were dispatched to a report of a 49 year old female that had been shot on the 1500 block of West Road. It was later discovered that the suspect in the domestic disturbance was also the suspect in the shooting that had occurred. The victim was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. The suspect has been identified as Terris Terrell Turnage, 43, of Kinston N.C. Investigators were able to obtain warrants on Turnage for Attempted Murder and he remains at large. Turnage should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department.

KINSTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO