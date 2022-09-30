Read full article on original website
cbs17
CAUGHT: Fugitive arrested in Edgecombe County after 8 years on the run
FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fugitive was arrested in Edgecombe County on Friday after nearly eight years on the run, according to the Sheriff’s Office. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Brandon Lee Garris was wanted for breaking and entering, trespassing, violation of court order and probation violation.
WITN
K-9 alert leads to drug arrest; man held on $2 million bond
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a man was arrested for drug trafficking due to an alert from one of their K-9s. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, has been charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of methamphetamine.
wcti12.com
Craven County man under $2 million bond after being arrested with methamphetamine
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Law enforcement arrested a man after a K9 search found illegal drugs in his vehicle, which had a fake license plate. During the search, police found more than 49 grams of methamphetamine, more than $1,000 cash and drug paraphernalia. Scotty Hastings, 41, of Havelock was...
K-9 assists in drug arrest in Craven County during traffic stop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug-related charges after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway for a vehicle violation for a reported fake license plate. K-9 Karma alerted for the presence of […]
cbs17
Teen in ‘serious condition’ after daytime Goldsboro shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday afternoon, police say. On Sunday at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were in route,...
neusenews.com
Kinston Police searching for suspect charged with attempted murder
On Thursday, September 29th, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the Kinston Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Lockwood Rd. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were dispatched to a report of a 49 year old female that had been shot on the 1500 block of West Road. It was later discovered that the suspect in the domestic disturbance was also the suspect in the shooting that had occurred. The victim was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. The suspect has been identified as Terris Terrell Turnage, 43, of Kinston N.C. Investigators were able to obtain warrants on Turnage for Attempted Murder and he remains at large. Turnage should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department.
piratemedia1.com
Two teenagers injured in Pitt County Fair stabbing
According to an article by Public Radio East from Sept. 26, it was revealed that two teenagers, ages 17 and 19, were stabbed on Sept. 24 in an incident at the Pitt County Fair. The article wrote that the fair organizers and the Pitt County Sheriff's Office had gathered a...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Report Missing/Runaway Juvenile
On Sept. 28, 2022, at 2:47 p.m., Isabelle Eggington, 17 years old, was reported missing from her residence on Neuchatel Court. Isabelle was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at approximately 10:00 p.m. and is described as a white female, 5’4″, 126 lbs., blue eyes, and blonde hair. She has a birth mark on her left arm and a nose piercing. She may be in the company of other friends, attempting to return to her home state of Utah.
WECT
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says no criminal charges will be brought against a deputy sheriff who was fired after allegations of him using excessive force were made. Washington County Deputy Aaron Edwards was let go a week after he arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana...
WITN
Greenville man charged with insurance fraud
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
wcti12.com
ENC Woman arrested for embezzlement
Pitt County, North Carolina — On September 27th, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested an employee of the Travel Store on Clark's Neck Rd. in Pitt County. On July 2nd, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny by an employee of the store. Detectives discovered...
wcti12.com
Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting woman in domestic dispute
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man is wanted by the Kinston Police Department on an attempted murder charge after police say he shot a woman in the 1500 block of West Road. They said it happened Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. and said it was a domestic disturbance.
wcti12.com
Man shot, killed in Mt. Olive, law enforcement searching for suspect
DUPLIN COUNTY — Officials with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot near Reyes Verdin Lane in Mt. Olive. It happened Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at 3:08 p.m. Law enforcement said they found 33-year-old Vincent Edward Woodley Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS tried to...
NC man facing multiple drug charges, $1.1M bond: police
A Morehead City man is facing drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday.
newbernnow.com
Do You Have Information — Motor Vehicle Crash Involving an Unidentified Pedestrian
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 8:29 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville, NC, where he is being treated for his injuries. At this time, the identity of the pedestrian is unknown, however he is described as a black male in his mid-twenties. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash is Donovan Dawson of Craven County, who was traveling westbound in the right lane of Neuse Boulevard. The New Bern Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the collision and attempting to identify the pedestrian. If you have any information regarding the collision, please call Officer T. Johnson at 252-672-4297.
WITN
Wallace police investigating several car break-ins
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Wallace police officers are investigating a series of car break-ins. The person, who was caught on camera stole several pocketbooks and purses and then used credit and bank cards at multiple locations. Wallace police say the person got away with nearly $6,000 in cash and merchandise. He...
WITN
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
WITN
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fifteen students are being treated for the effects of pepper spray after it was used to break up a fight at a Greenville high school around noon today. Greenville Police Department spokesperson Kristen Hunter says there was a fight between students at South Central High School.
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
WITN
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the four people that died from the storms of Hurricane Ian has been identified. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper said Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was driving on Robert Evertt Road towards Perkins Road in Robersonville. Purvis struck a guard rail...
