Ware football blanks Palmer, retains rivalry trophy (photos)
PALMER – The Ware football team won its sixth consecutive game over its rivals Saturday, defeating Palmer 21-0 in the 97th meeting between the programs. Despite the shutout, it was not an easy game for the visitors, but they still improved their record to 3-1.
No. 8 Minnechaug football too much for No. 14 Chicopee Comp to handle as Falcons win, 41-6
CHICOPEE – The No. 8 Minnechaug football team used a balanced attack that netted more than 400 yards to overwhelm No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 41-6.
New England Sports Card Show draws hundreds of collectors
Since the pandemic kept people at home looking for things to do with their time, there's been a renewed interest in collecting sports cards.
Lee’s familial mentality lead them to a dominant victory over Frontier, 42-0: ‘They kept the faith in the team’
LEE, Mass. -- Faith and family. That is what defined Lee’s win on Friday night, defeating Frontier in dominating fashion, 42-0. The Wildcats showed teamwork and precision in every play, trusting one another to make the tackle or the run that would ultimately seal the result.
The Big E’s record-breaking 2022 season comes to a close Sunday
The curtain comes down later Sunday night on the well-attended 17 day, 2022 Big E season. But, to most fairgoers there's something quite special about attending on this final day at the fair.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: ‘Lucky for Life’ player wins $25,000 a year for life
A $25,000 a year for life prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Sunday. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws in Gloucester. It was from the game “Lucky for Life.”. Overall, there were more than 150 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed...
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
Rookie Bailey Zappe takes over as Patriots QB after Brian Hoyer injury
The New England Patriots have turned to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe, following an injury to veteran backup Brian Hoyer. The Patriots didn’t even get out of the first quarter of their Week 4 game in Lambeau Field before their quarterback injuries compounded. Hoyer left Sunday’s game with a head injury after being sacked by Packers linebacker Rashawn Gary.
Tyngsboro pumpkin grower breaks record at Topsfield Fair, winning first prize
Records were broken on Friday as growers from around New England entered their biggest and heaviest pumpkins in the 38th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at Topsfield Fair. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro took home first prize with his pumpkin, which weighed in at a whopping 2480 pounds, breaking the fair’s all-time record.
What Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe said after 1st NFL game (Full Transcript)
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe went from never being active for an NFL game to being thrust into action in a scrap against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in an overtime game at Lambeau Field. Ultimately, the game didn’t go the way of Zappe and the New England Patriots. But...
Big E finishes at full force after COVID wreaks havoc on last 2 fair years
WEST SPRINGFIELD – New England’s largest fair started and finished in full force this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the past two Big E’s. The Eastern States Exposition finished Sunday having broken several records, including attracting the largest crowd in a single day - with 177,789 people attending the second Saturday.
MassHire seeks Westfield businesses to participate in high school internship program
WESTFIELD — MassHire is seeking businesses in the Westfield area to accept students from Westfield High School as interns. Imanol Cruz, MassHire business services representative said the students, who are mostly juniors and seniors, will be screened, trained and paid by MassHire, and are available to work after school for up to 12½ hours a week.
country1025.com
The 8 best small towns in Massachusetts Ranked
380020 05: Tourists, known this time of year as "leaf peepers", stroll arm in arm October 10, 2000 in Minuteman National Park taking in the fall foliage in Concord MA. Regional forecasters say due to New England''s unusually wet summer, the fall foliage season may be the most colorful in recent years. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Hundreds ‘Run Billy Run’ for scholarships in memory of Judge William J. Boyle
HOLYOKE — Runners and walkers — more than 300 of them — lined up Saturday raising money in the Run Billy Run 2022 5K road race and 1-mile walk benefiting the William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund. Boyle, a retired Springfield District Court judge and former Springfield City...
Is Massachusetts ready for a hurricane like Ian?
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As emergency crews pick up the pieces of Florida neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian, the question can be asked, is Massachusetts ready for a hurricane like Ian? Some buildings in Florida were able to survive the storm surge thanks to building code changes that went into place following hurricanes Andrew and Charlie. Structures were changed architecturally and in terms of building elevation and window protection. Hurricane prevention experts say the high-pitched, gable roofs in Massachusetts are not built to withstand a hurricane. They are built for heavy snowfall. "I have a house across from me with...
Red Mass honoring 6 individuals in Springfield
The St. Thomas More Society of Western Massachusetts will honor six individuals during the annual Red Mass on Sunday.
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
Aaron Rodgers spoils Bailey Zappe’s debut as Patriots fall to Packers in OT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers rebounded from a dreadful start and helped the Green Bay Packers spoil Bailey Zappe’s unexpected NFL debut with the New England Patriots. Rodgers threw two second-half touchdown passes and led an overtime drive that resulted in Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal...
Truck hits overpass in Chicopee
A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
