By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As emergency crews pick up the pieces of Florida neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian, the question can be asked, is Massachusetts ready for a hurricane like Ian? Some buildings in Florida were able to survive the storm surge thanks to building code changes that went into place following hurricanes Andrew and Charlie. Structures were changed architecturally and in terms of building elevation and window protection. Hurricane prevention experts say the high-pitched, gable roofs in Massachusetts are not built to withstand a hurricane. They are built for heavy snowfall. "I have a house across from me with...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO