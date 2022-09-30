ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

MassLive.com

Rookie Bailey Zappe takes over as Patriots QB after Brian Hoyer injury

The New England Patriots have turned to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe, following an injury to veteran backup Brian Hoyer. The Patriots didn’t even get out of the first quarter of their Week 4 game in Lambeau Field before their quarterback injuries compounded. Hoyer left Sunday’s game with a head injury after being sacked by Packers linebacker Rashawn Gary.
country1025.com

The 8 best small towns in Massachusetts Ranked

380020 05: Tourists, known this time of year as "leaf peepers", stroll arm in arm October 10, 2000 in Minuteman National Park taking in the fall foliage in Concord MA. Regional forecasters say due to New England''s unusually wet summer, the fall foliage season may be the most colorful in recent years. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
CBS Boston

Is Massachusetts ready for a hurricane like Ian?

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As emergency crews pick up the pieces of Florida neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian, the question can be asked, is Massachusetts ready for a hurricane like Ian? Some buildings in Florida were able to survive the storm surge thanks to building code changes that went into place following hurricanes Andrew and Charlie. Structures were changed architecturally and in terms of building elevation and window protection. Hurricane prevention experts say the high-pitched, gable roofs in Massachusetts are not built to withstand a hurricane. They are built for heavy snowfall. "I have a house across from me with...
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
WWLP

Truck hits overpass in Chicopee

A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
