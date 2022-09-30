ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hotnewhiphop.com

Ime Udoka Reportedly Made “Crude” Remarks About Celtics Subordinate

The news comes from an independent law firm tasked with investigating the Celtics coach. Ime Udoka was suspended for one full year by the Boston Celtics last week as it was revealed that he had a sexual relationship with a subordinate who worked for the team. This is completely against the rules of the organization, even if the relationship was consensual. It’s a story that has left the Celtics in disarray and it has also led to speculation that perhaps Udoka did something much worse.
Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)

With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Celtics sign Blake Griffin to one-year contract

Griffin spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets, after taking a contract buyout from the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21. He was a valuable supporting piece that season, averaging 10 points per game in a complementary role alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, hitting 38% of his three-pointers and starting all 12 of their playoff games. Griffin's shooting declined last year, but he still played 56 games for Brooklyn, starting 24.
Report: Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with Celtics worker

A new report published on Friday shared information about the big rule Ime Udoka violated that led to his suspension from the Boston Celtics. Last week, we learned that Udoka was having an “improper intimate but consensual relationship” with a female staff member of the Celtics. The team suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season and named Joe Mazzulla as their interim head coach.
Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report

An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
Keys to the Game: Celtics 134, Hornets 93

It didn’t take long for the defending Eastern Conference champions to dust off the summer cobwebs, as the Boston Celtics dominated the Charlotte Hornets in Sunday’s preseason opener with a 134-93 victory at TD Garden. After a back-and-forth first quarter, the C’s took off on a 13-2 run...
Brown leads Celtics to dominant win vs. Hornets to begin preseason

The Boston Celtics already appear to be in midseason form. Whether it was energetic defense, hot 3-point shooting, crisp ball movement or diving on the floor for loose balls, the Celtics came ready to play in their preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon. The Celtics dominated in...
