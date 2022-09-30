D'Errico's Meat and Deli on Cambridge Street in Worcester has closed its doors. The shop announced the closing on social media Friday, just over two years after opening for business at the spot, 127 Cambridge St. The post on Facebook pointed customers to the two remaining D'Errico's locations: 141 East Central St. in Worcester and 1123 Central St. in Leominster. The original store on East Central Street opened in 1947 and expanded into Leominster late last year. Rodrigo DeOliveira now runs the business and continues to operate the old-style butcher shop that urges folks to focus on buying local.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO