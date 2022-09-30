ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MA

City Council seals fate of Jet Skis on Indian Lake — temporary ban now permanent

WORCESTER — In a 9-1 vote Thursday, the City Council permanently banned personal watercraft — also known as PWC or known by the brand name Jet Ski — from Indian Lake. “The lake is too small, one incident is too many, period,” District 1 Councilor Sean Rose said. “I cannot in good faith sleep at night knowing we are allowing Jet Skis to be on this lake sporadically or without 24-hour, seven-day-per-week enforcement.”
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

D'Errico's Meat and Deli on Cambridge Street in Worcester has closed its doors. The shop announced the closing on social media Friday, just over two years after opening for business at the spot, 127 Cambridge St. The post on Facebook pointed customers to the two remaining D'Errico's locations: 141 East Central St. in Worcester and 1123 Central St. in Leominster. The original store on East Central Street opened in 1947 and expanded into Leominster late last year. Rodrigo DeOliveira now runs the business and continues to operate the old-style butcher shop that urges folks to focus on buying local.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below

HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
HAMPTON, NH
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
