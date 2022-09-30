Read full article on original website
Power planning: Westfield, Holyoke, other municipal utilities prepare for long, expensive and uncertain winter ahead
WESTFIELD — One morning last week Westfield Gas & Electric bought 30,000 dekatherms of natural gas for its customers to use in the cold of January and February,. The price was $5 a dekatherm, said Thomas P. Flaherty, the municipal utility’s general manager. Minutes after the purchase, news...
Westfield mayor announces ambitious $5M plan for road repairs before winter
WESTFIELD — City Hall has posted the list of roads that are slated to be paved this fall through its contractor Palmer Paving on the city website at www.cityofwestfield.org. “We are trying to be as transparent as we possibly can,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe. McCabe, who made...
New Mountain Park display in Holyoke
There will be a new permanent exhibit at the Holyoke Heritage State Park Visitor Center.
Expensive home sales could trigger millionaires tax, but data shows few in Worcester, Springfield would be impacted
Virtually all home sale net gains in Worcester and Springfield land far below the threshold needed to trigger the so-called millionaires tax, according to a new analysis on a controversial ballot referendum facing voters this November. Should it succeed at the polls, Ballot Question 1 — also known as the...
City Council seals fate of Jet Skis on Indian Lake — temporary ban now permanent
WORCESTER — In a 9-1 vote Thursday, the City Council permanently banned personal watercraft — also known as PWC or known by the brand name Jet Ski — from Indian Lake. “The lake is too small, one incident is too many, period,” District 1 Councilor Sean Rose said. “I cannot in good faith sleep at night knowing we are allowing Jet Skis to be on this lake sporadically or without 24-hour, seven-day-per-week enforcement.”
Chicopee neighborhood spruced up as 100 volunteers with RevitalizeCDC make repairs, do yard work at 4 homes
CHICOPEE – Eleanor Babcock mostly relies on a walker and wheelchair to get around and was finding the ramp that leads to her door had no railings and was getting harder and harder for her to navigate. “I called the veterans and asked if they could fix the ramp...
For immigrant Hadley farmer, plenty of carrots, beets, parsnips and GoFundMe support
Early in this growing season, Rosendo Santizo and Genevieve Higgins were worried, just as they were worried about the GoFundMe campaign that ultimately helped him buy the tools and equipment to run Winter Moon Roots farm. It was too dry, Santizo said. The carrot seeds he’d planted just sat in...
Central Mass. by the Numbers
D'Errico's Meat and Deli on Cambridge Street in Worcester has closed its doors. The shop announced the closing on social media Friday, just over two years after opening for business at the spot, 127 Cambridge St. The post on Facebook pointed customers to the two remaining D'Errico's locations: 141 East Central St. in Worcester and 1123 Central St. in Leominster. The original store on East Central Street opened in 1947 and expanded into Leominster late last year. Rodrigo DeOliveira now runs the business and continues to operate the old-style butcher shop that urges folks to focus on buying local.
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
F-15Es at Westover Air Reserve Base caused loud sound Monday morning
Many Western Massachusetts residents heard loud sounds coming from Westover Air Reserve Base early Monday. But it isn’t cause for concern, a spokesperson for Westover Air Reserve Base said. F-15Es from Mountain Home AFB in Idaho were “visiting the base for a few days, prior to traveling to a...
Chicopee is ‘starting to look like a trash city:’ Council looks for ways to beautify entryways
CHICOPEE – Concerned about high grass, brush and trash, the City Council is calling for a long-term plan to address ways to beautify the city. “If we want to clean up our city, we have to start by cleaning up our own areas,” Councilor Robert J. Zygarowski said.
The Big E 2023: Here’s when the fair returns to Massachusetts
More than 1.6 million people attended The Big E between Sept. 17 - Oct. 2. However, some might be already looking forward to next year. The Big E returns to West Springfield Sept. 15, 2023. It’ll last for 17 days, ending on Oct. 1, 2023. The Big E saw...
Add a Self-Guided Tour of This Majestic Massachusetts Castle to Your Adventures
Would you look at this? From a skull of one of Christopher Columbus' crewmen to stunning bluff views of the Atlantic nestled in Gloucester, this place is definitely a picture-worthy adventure. From seaside concerts and self-guided tours to private events and renting out this castle for parties, the Hammond Castle...
New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below
HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
miltontimes.com
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
Agawam’s Capt. Leonard House will benefit from harvest beer, wine tasting
The Capt. Charles Leonard House, considered Agawam’s “community house” since 1939, will be the beneficiary of what’s become an annual fall fundraising tradition, the Harvest Craft Beer & Wine Tasting. Set for Oct. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m., the event highlights the historic home at...
