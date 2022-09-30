ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's Government Reiterates China's Peaceful 'Reunification' Request With Taiwan: Can Have 'Social System Different From The Mainland'

A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday once again reiterated Xi Jinping’s proposal of peaceful "reunification" with the self-governing nation Taiwan. What Happened: After weeks of military tussle and war games between the two nations, China's Taiwan Affairs Office envoy Ma Xiaoguang said that the country was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful "reunification," Reuters reported.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Hill

GOP killed permitting reform — giving Democrats a new campaign issue

Over the last two years, Congress has passed a series of landmark bills that together fund more than $500 billion in clean energy investment, by far the largest ever enacted. More importantly, generous tax incentives can spur many trillions in direct private sector investments, creating a powerhouse U.S. advanced energy sector. Yet, right now, a broken U.S. energy permitting system short circuits thousands of major projects, imposing tremendously high costs in time and money to build clean infrastructure projects, if they get built at all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
seafoodsource.com

Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in

Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
AGRICULTURE
CNN

Asia’s richest man sees growing isolation for China

New Delhi CNN Business — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China “will feel increasingly isolated” and the “foremost champion of globalization” would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness. Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Importation#Formulas#Baby Formula#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Associated Press

Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan as the two countries step up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. “I hope the deal will contribute to further expansion of cooperation between Japan and the United States in the area of semiconductors,” Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He said the government approved the deal Friday under a law related to economic security.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

A Chinese MRNA COVID Vaccine Is Approved for the First Time - in Indonesia

JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) - Indonesia said it has granted emergency use approval to an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Chinese company, becoming the first country, ahead of even China, to do so. Indonesia's food and drugs agency (BPOM) greenlighted the use of Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd's mRNA vaccine, which has...
WORLD
cbs17

Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Friday that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared them invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
cbs17

UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Trains in Britain all but ground to a halt Saturday as coordinated strikes by rail workers added to a week of turmoil caused by soaring energy prices and unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets. Only about 11% of train services were expected to operate across...
TRAFFIC
maritime-executive.com

China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails

China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Amazon Claims UK Merchant Momentum Exceeding Rivals

The number of small and medium-sized British businesses selling over Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN marketplace soared by over 25% in 2021, faster than in Germany, France, or Italy. Some 85,000 smaller U.K. enterprises now sell on Amazon, responsible for over 950 million product sales or 1,750 per minute. More than 700...
BUSINESS
The Independent

California bans all cosmetics and clothing containing ‘forever chemicals’

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed two bills into law banning toxic “forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS, from being added to cosmetics, clothing textiles and personal care products sold in the state.These chemicals, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, have been in use since the 1940s and are commonly found in nonstick cookware, waterproof cosmetics, firefighting foams, as well as commercial products that resist grease and oil.Studies have shown these chemicals to be extremely persistent in the environment and link them to developmental effects in children, reduced immunity, hormone disruption, and increased risks of different types...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy