Biden admin not considering restrictions on oil product exports - Energy Sec
PITTSBURGH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is not considering right now any restrictions on U.S. oil product exports, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Friday.
Green gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hass avocado imports from Mexico, the main ingredient of guacamole - a favorite Super Bowl snack - are now worth $4 billion, up from about $2.5 billion two years ago, according to a new study by Texas A&M University.
Moderna Says No To China's Request To Handover COVID-19 Vaccine Technology: Report
Moderna Inc MRNA refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property related to the development of its famed COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said the company has talked with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna refused to transfer the technology for its...
Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain - farm minister
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.
nationalinterest.org
China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans
An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Xi Jinping's Government Reiterates China's Peaceful 'Reunification' Request With Taiwan: Can Have 'Social System Different From The Mainland'
A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday once again reiterated Xi Jinping’s proposal of peaceful "reunification" with the self-governing nation Taiwan. What Happened: After weeks of military tussle and war games between the two nations, China's Taiwan Affairs Office envoy Ma Xiaoguang said that the country was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful "reunification," Reuters reported.
GOP killed permitting reform — giving Democrats a new campaign issue
Over the last two years, Congress has passed a series of landmark bills that together fund more than $500 billion in clean energy investment, by far the largest ever enacted. More importantly, generous tax incentives can spur many trillions in direct private sector investments, creating a powerhouse U.S. advanced energy sector. Yet, right now, a broken U.S. energy permitting system short circuits thousands of major projects, imposing tremendously high costs in time and money to build clean infrastructure projects, if they get built at all.
seafoodsource.com
Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in
Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
Asia’s richest man sees growing isolation for China
New Delhi CNN Business — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China “will feel increasingly isolated” and the “foremost champion of globalization” would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness. Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said...
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan as the two countries step up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. “I hope the deal will contribute to further expansion of cooperation between Japan and the United States in the area of semiconductors,” Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He said the government approved the deal Friday under a law related to economic security.
cbs17
Supreme Court to hear case that could have massive impact on US water quality
(The Hill) – The Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments in a case between Idaho landowners and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a dispute that could redefine the scope of the country’s clean water regulations. The first case of the justices’ new term, landing just ahead of...
US News and World Report
A Chinese MRNA COVID Vaccine Is Approved for the First Time - in Indonesia
JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) - Indonesia said it has granted emergency use approval to an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Chinese company, becoming the first country, ahead of even China, to do so. Indonesia's food and drugs agency (BPOM) greenlighted the use of Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd's mRNA vaccine, which has...
cbs17
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Friday that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared them invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1...
cbs17
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
LONDON (AP) — Trains in Britain all but ground to a halt Saturday as coordinated strikes by rail workers added to a week of turmoil caused by soaring energy prices and unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets. Only about 11% of train services were expected to operate across...
maritime-executive.com
China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails
China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
Amazon Claims UK Merchant Momentum Exceeding Rivals
The number of small and medium-sized British businesses selling over Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN marketplace soared by over 25% in 2021, faster than in Germany, France, or Italy. Some 85,000 smaller U.K. enterprises now sell on Amazon, responsible for over 950 million product sales or 1,750 per minute. More than 700...
California bans all cosmetics and clothing containing ‘forever chemicals’
California governor Gavin Newsom has signed two bills into law banning toxic “forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS, from being added to cosmetics, clothing textiles and personal care products sold in the state.These chemicals, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, have been in use since the 1940s and are commonly found in nonstick cookware, waterproof cosmetics, firefighting foams, as well as commercial products that resist grease and oil.Studies have shown these chemicals to be extremely persistent in the environment and link them to developmental effects in children, reduced immunity, hormone disruption, and increased risks of different types...
