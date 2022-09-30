It's the club's traditional card party - with a twist. If cards aren't your game, you are invited to bring your favorite board game, dice game or puzzle. The GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport is hosting its annual card party fundraiser at noon Thurs., Oct. 27, at Benedum Civic Center in Bridgeport. Included in the cost of $12 is lunch of chicken casserole, green beans, salad, rolls, and dessert. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund which provides scholarships to a Bridgeport High School graduates. Each year, a student pursuing higher education in the medical field is selected for the scholarship.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO