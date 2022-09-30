Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO