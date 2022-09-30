Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
VFDs get grant to purchase AEDs
Coast Electric Power Association awarded a grant in the amount of $9,600 through its subsidiary Coast Connect to be distributed evenly through three local volunteer fire departments to purchase automated external defibrillators for each department. The grant will provide $3,200 to the North Central, Steephollow and Amackertown Volunteer Fire Departments.
WLOX
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
New Orleans announces brake tag late fee amnesty
Drivers with expired New Orleans brake tags can get them up-to-date without paying late fees, the city announced today. Vehicles must be reinspected by December 1, 2022.
Motorcyclist flies off overpass, dies
New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly crash that sent a man over the side of an overpass in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating a fatal single-vehicle vehicle crash that occurred on October 1, 2022, on the Almonaster Avenue overpass
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with semi-truck
A Mississippi man died when the motorcycle that he was operating collided with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office report that Justin Hicks, 43, from Saucier, was killed in the wreck at the intersection of Shaw Road and Morgan Lane. Hicks was reportedly riding...
an17.com
Mississippi man charged with hit and run after sideswiping police unit
Christopher Lozier, Jr., 30, of Carriere, Miss., turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office today (October 1). He admitted to being the driver of the 2012 gray Nissan Frontier that struck an STPSO unit on Sept. 28 while deputies were assisting State Police with a crash on I-59.
Is Mayor Cantrell living rent-free in city-owned French Quarter apartment?
The New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission is asking the City Council to look into claims that Mayor LaToya Cantrell is living for free in a city-owned apartment in the Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square.
Picayune Item
Picayune man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash
Slidell – Last night, September 28th, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi.
Picayune Item
PRC School District improves grade
CARRIERE, – The Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating for its performance in the 2021-22 school year. The district was expected to get that grade when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves official grades for Mississippi schools and districts on Thursday, Sept. 29. Mississippi’s schools and...
L'Observateur
NOLA.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
iheart.com
NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
23-year-old killed in Mandeville crash Saturday morning
According to troopers, 23-year-old Naema Johns of Beaufort, South Carolina was killed in the incident.
Picayune Item
Economic development main topic at PRCC’s Lunch and Learn
During the most recent iteration of Pearl River Community College’s Lunch and Learn held Wednesday, attendees heard about several projects that are underway or planned that will improve the county and increase economic development. Projects covered included the expansion of sewer service to exit 10 from the city of...
Man struck, killed by oncoming traffic on Chef Mentuer Highway Friday night
The incident happened near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road.
Picayune Item
MHP worked fatal collision in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. John Himes Sr. received fatal injuries from the crash.
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
NOLA.com
For second time, Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery of a gas station
For the second time, a St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery by a convicted felon. This time the jury's verdict was unanimous. Reyhane Tyrone McKnight had been previously found guilty in 2019 in a 10-2 jury vote. But after a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that jury verdicts must be unanimous, he received a new trial, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office.
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says child abuse detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine how the child was shot.
