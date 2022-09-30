ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Picayune Item

VFDs get grant to purchase AEDs

Coast Electric Power Association awarded a grant in the amount of $9,600 through its subsidiary Coast Connect to be distributed evenly through three local volunteer fire departments to purchase automated external defibrillators for each department. The grant will provide $3,200 to the North Central, Steephollow and Amackertown Volunteer Fire Departments.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
LONG BEACH, MS
WWL-AMFM

Motorcyclist flies off overpass, dies

New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly crash that sent a man over the side of an overpass in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating a fatal single-vehicle vehicle crash that occurred on October 1, 2022, on the Almonaster Avenue overpass
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Mississippi man charged with hit and run after sideswiping police unit

Christopher Lozier, Jr., 30, of Carriere, Miss., turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office today (October 1). He admitted to being the driver of the 2012 gray Nissan Frontier that struck an STPSO unit on Sept. 28 while deputies were assisting State Police with a crash on I-59.
CARRIERE, MS
Picayune Item

Picayune man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

Slidell – Last night, September 28th, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

PRC School District improves grade

CARRIERE, – The Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating for its performance in the 2021-22 school year. The district was expected to get that grade when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves official grades for Mississippi schools and districts on Thursday, Sept. 29. Mississippi’s schools and...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
L'Observateur

iheart.com

NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

Economic development main topic at PRCC’s Lunch and Learn

During the most recent iteration of Pearl River Community College’s Lunch and Learn held Wednesday, attendees heard about several projects that are underway or planned that will improve the county and increase economic development. Projects covered included the expansion of sewer service to exit 10 from the city of...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

MHP worked fatal collision in Harrison County

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. John Himes Sr. received fatal injuries from the crash.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WWL

NOLA.com

For second time, Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery of a gas station

For the second time, a St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery by a convicted felon. This time the jury's verdict was unanimous. Reyhane Tyrone McKnight had been previously found guilty in 2019 in a 10-2 jury vote. But after a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that jury verdicts must be unanimous, he received a new trial, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office.
SLIDELL, LA

