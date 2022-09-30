The renowned rocker was 66 years old when he died of an accidental drug overdose on Oct. 2, 2017 Tom Petty's Early Years Born on Oct. 20, 1950, and raised in Gainesville, Florida, Tom Petty dropped out of high school to pursue music with his band Mudcrutch, which included future Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell (second from left) and Benmont Tench, as well as Randall Marsh (second from right) and Tom Leadon (right). ...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO