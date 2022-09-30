Read full article on original website
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
BBC
Phil Collins and two Genesis bandmates sell song catalogue for a reported $300m
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music in a deal reportedly worth $300m (£269m). Concord Music, which has bought the rights, said the sale included Collins' blockbuster solo albums No Jacket Required and ...But Seriously!. While it did not provide a figure, the...
guitar.com
Bruce Springsteen announces new album, a collection of “15 soul music greats”
Bruce Springsteen has announced he will release a brand new album, Only The Strong Survive, which is set to be a collection of “15 soul music greats”. In an announcement video shared earlier today (29 September) Springsteen stated, “I wanted to make an album where I just sang, and what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?”
John Lennon Said 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Is About ‘the Underlying Theme to the Universe’
The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' includes a song that John Lennon wrote during his "marijuana period." He said the song is about "gettin' smart."
Bruce Springsteen puts his ‘soul’ in new album, ‘Only The Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen’s new studio album titled, “Only The Strong Survive,” will be released by Columbia Records on Nov. 11. The collection of 15 songs from some of the greatest soul artists features The Boss covering and singing gems from Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more, according to brucesprinsteen.net.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
msn.com
The Killers joined by Bruce Springsteen for 3 songs at Madison Square Garden
Brandon Flowers quipped that he and his Killers bandmates were "sweating bullets" as idol Bruce Springsteen joined them on stage in New York. The 'Somebody Told Me' group were joined by The Boss and Jake Clemons, saxophonist for Springsteen's E Street Band, at the world-famous Madison Square Garden at the weekend.
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
The Most Iconic Room at Graceland was Originally Not a Part of Elvis Presley’s Memphis Estate
One of the most iconic rooms in Elvis Presley's Graceland home was not part of the original structure of the home.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The Story Behind Michael Jackson Buying The Beatles’ Catalog and Angering Friend Paul McCartney
The story has been part of popular music circle for decades: Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson—two of the biggest names in music history—were on a music video shoot and McCartney told Jackson about the idea to buy up song catalogs. It was a good investment opportunity, McCartney told...
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
A Rocker and a Heartbreaker: Celebrate Tom Petty's Life in Photos on the 5th Anniversary of His Death
The renowned rocker was 66 years old when he died of an accidental drug overdose on Oct. 2, 2017 Tom Petty's Early Years Born on Oct. 20, 1950, and raised in Gainesville, Florida, Tom Petty dropped out of high school to pursue music with his band Mudcrutch, which included future Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell (second from left) and Benmont Tench, as well as Randall Marsh (second from right) and Tom Leadon (right). ...
All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)
Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
50 Years Ago: Al Green Hits Peak on ‘I’m Still in Love With You’
The slow buildup that was Al Green's career since the mid-'60s finally seemed to reach its high point on Let's Stay Together. Now in his fifth year of recording, the January 1972 LP yielded a No. 1 pop and R&B single with the title track and a No. 1 album on the R&B chart.
