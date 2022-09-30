ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WALB 10

Valdosta Habitat for Humanity

Many shoppers were the grocery store's opening day. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. The wastewater treatment plant project is projected to start in early 2023.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Hahira Honeybee Festival brings community together

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Over 40 years ago, a group of ladies came together and created a fun festive event for the residents of Hahira and surrounding areas. This year, the Hahira Honeybee Festival welcomed over 250 vendors to the Hahira Train Depot and was hosted Friday and Saturday. “We...
HAHIRA, GA
WALB 10

Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lowndes County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Lowndes County, GA
Society
City
Valdosta, GA
Lowndes County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Waycross Journal-Herald

Ware County Teen Maze

Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
WARE COUNTY, GA
vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay

Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall. Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them. Before she decided...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostacity.com

City of Valdosta Host Annual Festi-Fall and Witches Night Out Events

The City of Valdosta will host the third annual Festi-Fall event at Unity Park Amphitheater on Thursday, October 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event at 301 E Central Ave. Costumes are encouraged but not required. There will be food trucks, and at the same time, Main Street will host its annual Witches Night Out. Dress up in your best witchy outfit, visit some downtown spots and support small businesses.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Driver uninjured after colliding with train in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A driver is uninjured after being involved in a wreck with a train, according to the Douglas Police Department (DPD). Police say they responded to a train vs. vehicle crash crash on Sunday night around 9 p.m. The crash, that happened on Madison Avenue, caused DPD to close multiple intersections near the area.
DOUGLAS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#Volunteers#Lowndes Co
WALB 10

2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
RUTHER GLEN, VA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

J.L. Newbern interim principal announced

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has named Ms. Valica Sampson as the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School. Ms. Valica Sampson was named the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School on Tuesday, September 27, by the Valdosta Board of Education. Ms. Sampson has been in...
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Jeffery Mac

The Case of 17-Year-Old Found In School's Gym Mat Still Unsolved

Kendrick Johnson and his parents(Fox 5 Atlanta) On January 11, 2013, the body of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found in of the most unusual of circumstances: Kendrick was found upside-down and rolled up in his school’s gym mat. In what would be seen as a controversial ruling, Kendrick’s death was ruled an accident by law enforcement. The initial autopsy report showed that Johnson died due to “positional asphyxia” — meaning that he suffocated from being stuck upside-down in an enclosed space for a long period of time.
VALDOSTA, GA
CBS 42

2 students hurt in attacks at Georgia bus stops

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city left two students wounded Monday morning after one boy was stabbed during a fight and another got shot walking to the bus, police said. Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10 minutes apart, weren’t related. Police […]
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

17-year-old wanted in Valdosta school bus stop shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old that is considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Monday morning shooting that happened at a school bus stop in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Jashun Wilkins is wanted in connection to the shooting of another 17-year-old that...
VALDOSTA, GA
greenepublishing.com

MCSO conducts successful drug bust

On Friday, Sept. 23, members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) SWAT Team conducted a narcotics search warrant and served active arrest warrants at the Anderson Pond Apartments, Apartment 1, located at 1894 SW State Road 14, as a result of a methamphetamine distribution investigation. Investigators also served active arrest warrants at the Deerwood Inn Motel, located on SE Stephens Street in Madison and NE Crestview Lane, in Lee, all relating to the same investigation. The search warrant and arrests resulted in the seizure of additional suspected methamphetamine, Alpha - PVP (also known as Flakka), paraphernalia items including equipment and packaging commonly used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics. The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are expected.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

No. 25 Delta State defeats No. 13 Valdosta State in GSC football matchup

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Delta State 70-31 Saturday night on Parker Field at McCool Stadium. Valdosta State, who entered the Gulf South Conference matchup ranked No. 13 in the latest American Football Coaches Association national poll trailed the majority of the game against the host Statesmen.
CLEVELAND, MS
WXIA 11 Alive

Coffee County attention started with YouTube video

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — In December 2020 – halfway between the election of Joe Biden and the runoff election of Raphael Warnock – a polling site in Douglas posted a video made by Coffee County election director Misty Hampton. "I can go and vote that blank ballot,"...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Love triangle results in alleged beating with metal pipe

A doomed love triangle resulted in an alleged beating with a metal pipe and four individuals in jail on aggravated battery charges. The attack, according to the victim, was a set-up by Candice Kirkland, a woman he claimed to have an affair with while she was engaged to one of his alleged assailants, James Tanner.
DOUGLAS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy