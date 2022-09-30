Read full article on original website
Valdosta Habitat for Humanity
Many shoppers were the grocery store's opening day. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. The wastewater treatment plant project is projected to start in early 2023.
Hahira Honeybee Festival brings community together
HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Over 40 years ago, a group of ladies came together and created a fun festive event for the residents of Hahira and surrounding areas. This year, the Hahira Honeybee Festival welcomed over 250 vendors to the Hahira Train Depot and was hosted Friday and Saturday. “We...
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
Lowndes County to hold low-cost wellness clinic
Lowndes County is set to hold a low-cost wellness clinic on October 8, hosted by Animal Alliance of Georgia and Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Ware County Teen Maze
Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay
Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall. Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them. Before she decided...
valdostacity.com
City of Valdosta Host Annual Festi-Fall and Witches Night Out Events
The City of Valdosta will host the third annual Festi-Fall event at Unity Park Amphitheater on Thursday, October 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event at 301 E Central Ave. Costumes are encouraged but not required. There will be food trucks, and at the same time, Main Street will host its annual Witches Night Out. Dress up in your best witchy outfit, visit some downtown spots and support small businesses.
Driver uninjured after colliding with train in Douglas
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A driver is uninjured after being involved in a wreck with a train, according to the Douglas Police Department (DPD). Police say they responded to a train vs. vehicle crash crash on Sunday night around 9 p.m. The crash, that happened on Madison Avenue, caused DPD to close multiple intersections near the area.
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
valdostatoday.com
J.L. Newbern interim principal announced
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has named Ms. Valica Sampson as the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School. Ms. Valica Sampson was named the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School on Tuesday, September 27, by the Valdosta Board of Education. Ms. Sampson has been in...
'Wannabe cop' looks back at unexpected and unorthodox career in law enforcement
ALBANY — The Western genre is not without its share of movies with the theme of a preacher picking up a gun to right the wrongs in a town, with Clint Eastwood’s “Pale Rider” being perhaps the most famous, and “Heaven With a Gun” starring Glenn Ford being another of the type.
The Case of 17-Year-Old Found In School's Gym Mat Still Unsolved
Kendrick Johnson and his parents(Fox 5 Atlanta) On January 11, 2013, the body of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found in of the most unusual of circumstances: Kendrick was found upside-down and rolled up in his school’s gym mat. In what would be seen as a controversial ruling, Kendrick’s death was ruled an accident by law enforcement. The initial autopsy report showed that Johnson died due to “positional asphyxia” — meaning that he suffocated from being stuck upside-down in an enclosed space for a long period of time.
2 students hurt in attacks at Georgia bus stops
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city left two students wounded Monday morning after one boy was stabbed during a fight and another got shot walking to the bus, police said. Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10 minutes apart, weren’t related. Police […]
17-year-old wanted in Valdosta school bus stop shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old that is considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Monday morning shooting that happened at a school bus stop in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Jashun Wilkins is wanted in connection to the shooting of another 17-year-old that...
greenepublishing.com
MCSO conducts successful drug bust
On Friday, Sept. 23, members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) SWAT Team conducted a narcotics search warrant and served active arrest warrants at the Anderson Pond Apartments, Apartment 1, located at 1894 SW State Road 14, as a result of a methamphetamine distribution investigation. Investigators also served active arrest warrants at the Deerwood Inn Motel, located on SE Stephens Street in Madison and NE Crestview Lane, in Lee, all relating to the same investigation. The search warrant and arrests resulted in the seizure of additional suspected methamphetamine, Alpha - PVP (also known as Flakka), paraphernalia items including equipment and packaging commonly used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics. The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are expected.
Page Brothers set to take 'another step' at Honey Jam
ADEL — The Page brothers — the actual brothers themselves, singer Dakota and guitarist Travis — are music fanatics. When they’re not playing music, which isn’t often, they’re listening to it. That love for music has turned what might have been just another gig...
wtxl.com
No. 25 Delta State defeats No. 13 Valdosta State in GSC football matchup
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Delta State 70-31 Saturday night on Parker Field at McCool Stadium. Valdosta State, who entered the Gulf South Conference matchup ranked No. 13 in the latest American Football Coaches Association national poll trailed the majority of the game against the host Statesmen.
WXIA 11 Alive
Coffee County attention started with YouTube video
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — In December 2020 – halfway between the election of Joe Biden and the runoff election of Raphael Warnock – a polling site in Douglas posted a video made by Coffee County election director Misty Hampton. "I can go and vote that blank ballot,"...
douglasnow.com
Love triangle results in alleged beating with metal pipe
A doomed love triangle resulted in an alleged beating with a metal pipe and four individuals in jail on aggravated battery charges. The attack, according to the victim, was a set-up by Candice Kirkland, a woman he claimed to have an affair with while she was engaged to one of his alleged assailants, James Tanner.
