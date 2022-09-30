Read full article on original website
Investors Research Corp Makes New $73,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,516 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,928 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 411,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
The Dow is volatile, but American Express will offer increasing passive income for years to come.
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,480 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trump startup drama may trigger investor exodus
Ultimately, if Digital World is able to coax the investors to stay in, the company will still need SEC approval before it can close the Trump Media transaction.
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centene agrees to pay Massachusetts $14 million over Medicaid prescription claims
Massachusetts has become the latest state to settle with health insurance giant Centene Corp. over allegations that it overbilled the state’s Medicaid program for pharmacy services. St. Louis-based Centene, the nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care insurer, will pay $14.2 million, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. Before the Massachusetts agreement, Centene had settled with Ohio, […] The post Centene agrees to pay Massachusetts $14 million over Medicaid prescription claims appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ryder Stock (NYSE:R) Soars 14% on Acquisition Rumor
Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) jumped over 14% on Tuesday. This was attributable to rumors of a possible acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). The rumor doesn’t mention anything about a purchase price. Nonetheless, based on the market’s reaction, it appears that traders expect it to be higher than its present market cap.
Trading at Multiyear Lows, Is Salesforce Stock a Buy?
Salesforce has downgraded its guidance a couple of times this year. However, many investors are overlooking the company's commitment to growth, as well as its new focus on profitability. The shares, which have been beaten down, look like a compelling value right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Looking to Rev Up Your Portfolio's Returns? Buy This Growth Stock
This auto parts retailer is present in much of the U.S.
China VC Investment List Q3 2022 - New Consumption
For new consumption, we at EqualOcean have identified 20 companies worth watching in Q3. The core criterion is to receive venture capital investments of over USD 30 million on average or the equivalent value in CNY in a single round. When compiling the list, we also considered factors such as growth prospects, brand influences and reputation, as well as planned expansions.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
Medicare Advantage premiums to decrease
Medicare Advantage premiums will decrease for 2023, CMS said Sept. 29, continuing a trend in slight cost reductions for next year across Medicare services. The average monthly Medicare Advantage premium is projected to be $18 for 2023, down from $19.52 in 2022, according to a news release. Premiums are also...
U.S. Sets Solar Capacity Record Growth In Past Quarter
The U.S. recorded 10 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity contracts in Q2, up 201 percent from Q1, according to Wood Mackenzie Boosted by recent legislation, the U.S. recorded 10 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity contracts in Q2, up 201 percent from Q1 for the largest quarter-over-quarter growth on record according to an analysis from Wood Mackenzie.
Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500′s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
Neogen (NEOG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
NEOG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Amazon To $170? Plus Canaccord Genuity Cuts PT On BlackBerry
Truist Securities cut Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $180 to $170. Amazon shares fell 0.4% to $114.00 on Wednesday. Benchmark cut Comcast Corporation CMCSA price target from $60 to $46. Comcast shares rose 0.6% to $30.44 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry Limited BB price target from $6 to...
Nike's Down, but These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Fell Even Further Friday
The Nasdaq Composite was volatile in premarket trading Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced a phase 3 study failed to meet its primary endpoint. Rent-A-Center cut its earnings guidance and announced a CFO transition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
