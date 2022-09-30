Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO