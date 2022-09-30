Database and cloud solutions provider Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) stock got smoked on its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings report. Shares were holding up relatively well until the Company revealed the extent of damage from FX related headwinds. Up until 2022, FX headwinds didn’t really impact stocks too much as the market focused more on the performance in constant currency metrics. However, the aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed have brought the negative impacts of a strong U.S. dollar to the forefront. This has been painfully made evident by the panic sell-off in various U.S. companies with extensive international business including NVIDA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). They have all had to unavoidably cut their forward guidance to some degree. In fact, 30% of the revenues for companies in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) generate revenues outside of the U.S. This will continue to be a concerning trend while the Fed continues to pursue rate hikes to tackle record inflation. The strong U.S. dollar vaporized (-$0.08) per share off Oracle’s earnings, up from the original (-5%) earlier estimate in June, in addition to lowering forward guidance. The Company included performance numbers for its Cerner acquisition in the recent fiscal Q1 2023 earnings release, which helped juice performance. Oracle proves it’s still a leader in the cloud and enterprise resource planning (ERP) segment. The near-term FX related sell-off could be presenting a buying opportunity for long-term investors to stake a position in Oracle.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO