KWTX
Family members remember lives lost from shooting in McGregor
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting on Thursday left Lori and Natalie Aviles and Miguel and Natalie Avila and Monica Delgado-Aviles dead. A day later, family members are still mourning the loss of their loved ones. Classmates of Natalie Avila told KWTX News 10 she was someone who always smiled...
Balloon release for shooting victims in McGregor
A heartbreaking time for these families as they try to mend the pieces together.
McGregor ISD, community providing support and honoring 5 victims of shooting
To provide community support McGregor ISD students will be honoring the five victims of Thursday's shooting with a helmet decal at Friday's football game.
A family torn apart but never forgotten | Sister-in-law identifies two victims in McGregor shooting
MCGREGOR, Texas — Lori Aviles and her daughter Natalie were innocent bystanders to Thursday's mass shooting in McGregor that claimed the lives of five people. Lori Aviles’ sister-in-law Renee Flores shared with 6 News what she would like the public to know about her sister-in-law and niece. Flores...
Mother & daughter killed in McGregor shooting, church holds prayer vigil
A McGregor church will be holding a prayer gathering for the family of two victims, identified as a mother and daughter, who died in a Thursday morning shooting.
Walk Against Domestic Violence hosted by Killeen Police Department
KILLEEN, Texas — Hundreds of men and women participated in the half a mile 'Walk Against Domestic Violence' event Saturday at Killeen's Lions Club Park hosted by the Killeen Police Department. The goal of the event is to to show solidarity and support to domestic violence victims. The National...
'We're still in shock' | Two McGregor families struggle to cope after tragic deaths of loved ones
MCGREGOR, Texas — The suspect in the shooting deaths of five people in McGregor Thursday morning was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard. Howard said other charges were pending. Jail records show the suspect, Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, was...
KWTX
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
fox44news.com
Killeen community will walk against domestic violence
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department will host its second annual Community Walk Against Domestic Violence this Saturday. The City says this event will be at the Lions Club Park from 11 a.m. until 2p.m. It is free and open to the public. Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present a proclamation and help bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
KBTX.com
Manhunt underway in Limestone, Hill counties for apparent shooting suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting that injured two people Sunday evening. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says the shooting happened on a ranch in Limestone County a...
KWTX
Boutique brings local clothes from vendors in Mexico to Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H.O.P.E. by Isabela is a business on a mission to bring handmade clothes and accessories across the border to Waco. For Hispanic Heritage Month and all year round, the business is keeping Mexican tradition alive. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Economically. “You’ll see threads that...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner
Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
KWTX
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
KWTX
Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
Five dead in McGregor, suspected shooter hospitalized
Five people are dead and the accused gunman is hospitalized in police custody after he was shot by officers Thursday, police say. The motive is still under investigation.
Owner of Killeen, Texas Thrift Store Says Shop Was Vandalized
The owner of a thrift shop here in Killeen, Texas is looking for answers after someone vandalized the business and may have tried to set it on fire. The owner of Southern Thrift located on Veterans Memorial says the shop was recently vandalized. Taking to a local Facebook group, the owner's brother shared images showing the alleged vandal, who it appears may have tried to set flame to the shop.
KWTX
Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening. The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported. Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call...
KWTX
‘It could have been one of our kids’: Harker Heights neighbors save child from attempted kidnapping
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - An after-school walk almost ended in tragedy for a young Central Texas girl after stranger lured her into his car and took off with her until three neighbors stepped in to save the girl. Marco Gonzalez, 28, of Harker Heights, is charged with kidnapping, a...
KWTX
Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Kempner citizens make ‘outcry’ against incoming coffee shop
Kempner City Council held a lively hearing on Tuesday, after citizens caught wind of a controversial business coming to town. Mayor John “J.W.” Wilkerson said the owners of Bohica Espresso, Phillip and Karen Crutchfield, first approached him in July. The couple opened their first location in Killeen and described their business on social media as “gourmet coffee with a flair.” Photos of the…
KCEN
