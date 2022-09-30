Read full article on original website
BBC
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA・
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
Spain excludes top players for game vs. USWNT amid ugly dispute with coach, federation
Spain has excluded 17 of its top women's soccer players from a roster for next month's game against the U.S. as most of those players remain locked in a dispute with the country's soccer federation over working conditions. Fifteen players wrote to the federation (the RFEF) last week to say...
KEYT
French soccer game suspended for 15 minutes after tear gas
TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Play was briefly suspended in a French league soccer game after tear gas coming from the stands left some players struggling to breathe. Host Toulouse was leading Montpellier 4-1 when play was stopped in the second half and the referee decided to send players back to the locker room. The game resumed after an interruption of about 15 minutes and ended in a 4-2 victory for Toulouse. Crowd trouble has been a concern in the French league this weekend. France’s interior ministry banned Nice supporters from attending the game at Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and even from visiting the French capital. Fan violence often marred French soccer last season.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna
Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
BBC
Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison
A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
BBC
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However, the...
BBC
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reaffirms commitment to European Super League
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reaffirmed his club's commitment to a European Super League (ESL) and says football does not recognise that the game in its present form is "sick". Real were one of 12 European clubs to sign up to the ESL in April 2021 but it collapsed...
UEFA・
BBC
Cologne 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham's bow as captain ends in defeat
Borussia Dortmund lost at Cologne in England midfielder Jude Bellingham's first game as captain to miss the chance to move top of the Bundesliga. Dortmund missed a glut of chances before Julian Brandt opened the scoring for them. But Cologne responded with two goals in three minutes from Florian Kainz...
BBC
‘Unbelievable’, ‘strange’ and ‘frustrating’ - is VAR letting Premier League down?
The Premier League returned on Saturday with its usual cocktail of drama, excitement and controversy - with refereeing decisions and VAR once again a big talking point. Following his side's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested refereeing and VAR in England is not at the required level, having seen his player Emerson Royal sent off for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.
BBC
Former Wigan industrial wasteland becomes new nature reserve
A former industrial wasteland, which is now a nationally important site for rare wildlife, has been officially designated as a nature reserve. The habitats at the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh in Greater Manchester support willow tits, bitterns, water voles and great crested newts. The 738-hectare site has become one...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid put Osasuna draw down to luck despite admitting errors
Real Madrid were enjoying a perfect start to the season but in their first game back from the international break, they were knocked off their rhythm by Osasuna. Following a missed penalty from Karim Benzema, Osasuna made it out of the Santiago Bernabeu with a 1-1 draw. After the match,...
BBC
Liverpool v Rangers: Memorable games between English and Scottish clubs
When Liverpool and Rangers meet in the Champions League group stage, the clubs will renew a rivalry between English and Scottish clubs in European competition stretching back more than 61 years. A double header over little more than a week - starting with Tuesday's meeting at Anfield - promises passion...
When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start and where is the final?
After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since...
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema sets incredible unwanted penalty record
Real Madrid could not find a way past Osasuna in the final thirty minutes of their clash on Sunday night and as a result, dropped their first points of the season. It looked as if they were nailed on to come out with three points with ten minutes to go. Vinicius Junior curved a ball into the path of Karim Benzema in behind the defence, where he controlled. He was on the verge of striking the ball when David Garcia pushed him over and received a red card, giving Benzema a golden chance to score from the spot.
NBC Sports
Demolition derby: Man City slices up United with Haaland, Foden hat tricks
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both recorded hat tricks as Manchester City built a five-goal lead before settling for a 6-3 blowout derby win over Manchester United on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland finished with three goals and two assists, while Kevin De Bruyne set up two of the...
ESPN
World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women reach last 16, men beat Kazakhstan
The Indian men's team, led by G Sathiyan, kept its hopes alive for qualifying for the knockout stage, beating Kazakhstan 3-2 in a closely fought group league tie of the World Table Tennis Championship in Chengdu, China on Monday. For the women's team, after a heartbreaking close defeat against Germany,...
BBC
Parents hope for answers over Willerby schoolgirl's death in France
The parents of a 12-year-old girl who drowned on a school trip to France say they hope a court hearing will provide answers about her death. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, was swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when a pontoon overturned. She later died in hospital.
nbcsportsedge.com
PL Best Bets: Manchester Derby Action
The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. This weekend the Premier League returns after a brief international break. Teams are poised to make strong pushes up the table and fight until they break for the World Cup. With many of the EPL's top stars coming off international duty, there is a high possibility of plenty of shock results. Moneylines and spread favorites are two wagers I'm avoiding heavily unless those teams didn't have too many players playing during the break. We are treated to a few derbies this week and some great storylines to track. Here are my plays in the Premier League this weekend:
