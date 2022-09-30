ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

NB Turnpike closed at Hollywood Blvd. until Monday for overpass repairs

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County should be prepared to encounter slowdowns on Sunday. The northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Hollywood Boulevard until Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be directing traffic off at Hollywood Boulevard. Drivers...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS News

National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward

MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week. The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Fire starts in University of Miami science classroom

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Coral Gables Fire Department responded to a blaze on the campus of the University of Miami. It happened Sunday afternoon after officials said a fire sparked in a science classroom. According to Coral Gables Fire, the building sprinkler system was able to put out...
CORAL GABLES, FL
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Click10.com

Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Search and Rescues Underway as Florida Death Toll from Ian Grows

Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued to rise Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 38 deaths as of Saturday morning. Ian roared into Florida Wednesday with disastrous 150 mph winds and torrential flooding leaving a staggering...
FLORIDA STATE
miamirealtors.com

MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!

MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

