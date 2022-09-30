Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
NB Turnpike closed at Hollywood Blvd. until Monday for overpass repairs
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County should be prepared to encounter slowdowns on Sunday. The northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Hollywood Boulevard until Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be directing traffic off at Hollywood Boulevard. Drivers...
Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida
Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.
NBC Miami
Animals Displaced After Hurricane Ian Taken to Rescues in South Florida, New Jersey
Nearly 100 animals from shelters are now in a safe space after their shelters were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Eighty-eight cats and dogs were flown from South Florida to New Jersey after their shelters on the southwest Florida coast were left unable to fully operate due to damage and staff shortages caused by Hurricane Ian.
WPBF News 25
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County sending needed items to areas hit by hurricane
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is collecting food and other critical supplies as they get ready to ship them to the areas hit hardest byHurricane Ian. The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, along with Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed, and Hands...
CBS News
National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward
MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week. The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.
Click10.com
Fire starts in University of Miami science classroom
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Coral Gables Fire Department responded to a blaze on the campus of the University of Miami. It happened Sunday afternoon after officials said a fire sparked in a science classroom. According to Coral Gables Fire, the building sprinkler system was able to put out...
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force Joins Recovery Efforts in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Ian
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Florida Task Force One (FL-TF1) Team is one of eight task force teams that has joined over a thousand search and rescue members to assist in the search and rescue efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Sanibel, Captiva and Pine Island following Hurricane Ian. Four squads...
Click10.com
Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
NBC Miami
Search and Rescues Underway as Florida Death Toll from Ian Grows
Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued to rise Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 38 deaths as of Saturday morning. Ian roared into Florida Wednesday with disastrous 150 mph winds and torrential flooding leaving a staggering...
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
miamirealtors.com
MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!
MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
WSVN-TV
Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man for DUI following fiery crash in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County have made an arrest following a fiery traffic crash that happened Saturday morning. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a crash near the 1100 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.
NBC Miami
South Florida Law Enforcement Sends Support to Those Affected by Hurricane Ian
The images and stories out of southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian are heartbreaking, but as residents try to pick up the pieces of the destruction, there has been an overwhelming outpouring of support from South Florida. Donation drives, fundraising events, and officers being deployed have all been ways the South...
Miami New Times
It's a Twister! Tornadoes in South Florida Are More Common Than You Might Think
The night before Hurricane Ian battered southwest Florida on September 28, the southeast side of the state was hit with an unexpected side effect of the catastrophic storm: tornadoes. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, two twisters spawned by Ian's outer bands tore through Broward County in parts of Pembroke Pines...
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
