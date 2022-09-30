Police: Man nabbed in stolen rental car in Hempfield was awaiting sentencing in bank robberies

Tribune-Review

A former McCandless man awaiting sentencing for a string of bank robberies in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties was arrested this week after authorities said he led police on a chase in a stolen rental car.

Dylan M. Poole, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in September in federal court in connection with the bank robberies, but a warrant was issued for his arrest after he violated conditions of his pretrial release in that case, according to court filings.

North Huntingdon police reported to state police on Tuesday they were involved in a pursuit just before 7 p.m. with Poole. Officers notified state police that Poole was wanted on numerous warrants, including by the U.S. Marshals, and that they terminated the chase when he entered the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

About two hours later, a trooper spotted the Nissan Versa that Poole was driving on Route 30 in Hempfield and pulled it over. Authorities determined the car was stolen and had a registration plate from another vehicle. Federal court records showed that Poole was accused of renting the vehicle Aug. 2 and never returning it.

North Huntingdon police charged him with theft, receiving stolen property and driving on a suspended license. State police filed additional charges Tuesday. Poole was being held on a combined $75,000 bail in the two cases.

He did not have an attorney listed in those cases. Preliminary hearings are set for Oct. 11 and 12.

A new sentencing date has not been set in the federal case. He pleaded guilty in March to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.

Poole was indicted in 2018 after FBI agents thwarted a robbery at a PNC Bank branch in Unity.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 8, 2018, Poole took $2,030 from a teller at WesBanco Bank in McCandless after handing her a note demanding cash. The next day, authorities said he got about $2,300 from a teller at a Donegal PNC Bank branch after handing over another note.

On Nov. 13, he was accused of fleeing with about $1,000 from a First National Bank branch in Wexford. FBI agents tracked Poole’s vehicle from that robbery and set up surveillance at his home. He was arrested two days later after he entered the Unity bank with a note demanding money, according to court papers.