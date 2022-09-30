ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days

By Courtney Gehrke
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka.

A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWFxc_0iGnQd9N00
A large police presence in South Topeka following the report of a shooting. (KSNT Photo/Alyssa Storm)
South Topeka apartment murder victim identified by police

Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 a.m. on 37th street. This is just minutes away from a shooting Thursday that led to a police chase and officer-involved shooting, leaving 1 person dead, 2 in the hospital and a Topeka police officer shot.

When officers arrived to the Meadowlark apartments, they found one dead individual and another with non-life threatening injuries. The injured person was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. The deceased will not be identified until next of kin notifications, according to police.

Victim identified in deadly shooting that led to police, gunfight

This deadly shooting is believed to not be related to Thursday’s murder on Kerry Avenue , according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police are also investigating another death after a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. Officers were called to the 200 block of SE Quincy Ave. Friday morning around 8 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7jvc_0iGnQd9N00
Topeka police investigate a suspicious death deemed murder Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Alyssa Storm)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

