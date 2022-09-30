UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka.

A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene.

A large police presence in South Topeka following the report of a shooting. (KSNT Photo/Alyssa Storm)

Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 a.m. on 37th street. This is just minutes away from a shooting Thursday that led to a police chase and officer-involved shooting, leaving 1 person dead, 2 in the hospital and a Topeka police officer shot.

When officers arrived to the Meadowlark apartments, they found one dead individual and another with non-life threatening injuries. The injured person was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. The deceased will not be identified until next of kin notifications, according to police.

This deadly shooting is believed to not be related to Thursday’s murder on Kerry Avenue , according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police are also investigating another death after a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. Officers were called to the 200 block of SE Quincy Ave. Friday morning around 8 a.m.

Topeka police investigate a suspicious death deemed murder Friday morning. (KSNT Photo/Alyssa Storm)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.