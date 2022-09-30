On Thursday, the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide’s killer serves allowed them to sweep the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils. It was also senior night for the Lady Maroon Tide so the team’s two seniors, Amiyah Mark and Breauna Sparks, got special recognition. Both seniors played pivotal roles in Thursdays win. With this win, Picayune’s record moves to 6-14 and the loss pushes the Lady Blue Devils back to 2-15 this season.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO