Picayune Item
PRC School District improves grade
CARRIERE, – The Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating for its performance in the 2021-22 school year. The district was expected to get that grade when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves official grades for Mississippi schools and districts on Thursday, Sept. 29. Mississippi’s schools and...
Picayune Item
VFDs get grant to purchase AEDs
Coast Electric Power Association awarded a grant in the amount of $9,600 through its subsidiary Coast Connect to be distributed evenly through three local volunteer fire departments to purchase automated external defibrillators for each department. The grant will provide $3,200 to the North Central, Steephollow and Amackertown Volunteer Fire Departments.
Picayune Item
Tanner Adam Memorial Fund supporting PRCC
WAVELAND, Miss. — A life cut short unexpectedly became the spark for making a difference in the community through the Tanner Adam Memorial Fund. The Hancock Campus of Pearl River Community College is one of the beneficiaries including a recent donation of equipment and supplies for the welding program.
Picayune Item
PRC School District uses grant to protect students, staff
By utilizing a Department of Justice COPS Grant worth $500,000, security at Pearl River County School District has reached a new level. District Finance Director said the grant had a 25 percent match requirement, and brought with it a number of security improvements. Now, every staff member in every campus...
Picayune Item
After two year break Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival will be bigger than before
POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Poplarville will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival (SMTF) hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Oct. 7 and 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
Picayune Item
Picayune gets first public EV charge station
Picayune now has a charging station for electric vehicles, strategically placed at the Top of the Hill shopping center at exit 6 on Interstate 59. Wednesday, community members, business owners at the shopping center and representatives from Coast Electric Power Association cut the ribbon on the station. According to a...
Picayune Item
Bulldogs lose 100th meeting to Wildcats
PERKINSTON — The 100th meeting between Mississippi Gulf Coast and archrival Pearl River was there for the taking for the Bulldogs on Thursday in Poplarville. Gulf Coast, though, did too much giving. Turnovers killed the Bulldogs, who lost the milestone game 24-14 at Dobie Holden Stadium. “I feel like...
Picayune Item
Picayune earns win over PRC on senior night
On Thursday, the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide’s killer serves allowed them to sweep the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils. It was also senior night for the Lady Maroon Tide so the team’s two seniors, Amiyah Mark and Breauna Sparks, got special recognition. Both seniors played pivotal roles in Thursdays win. With this win, Picayune’s record moves to 6-14 and the loss pushes the Lady Blue Devils back to 2-15 this season.
