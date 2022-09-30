ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Miami

Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
After Ian, River Flooding Menaces Florida Inland Towns

As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes,...
NORTH PORT, FL
Florida Government

