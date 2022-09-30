Read full article on original website
Animals Displaced After Hurricane Ian Taken to Rescues in South Florida, New Jersey
Nearly 100 animals from shelters are now in a safe space after their shelters were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Eighty-eight cats and dogs were flown from South Florida to New Jersey after their shelters on the southwest Florida coast were left unable to fully operate due to damage and staff shortages caused by Hurricane Ian.
Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
After Ian, River Flooding Menaces Florida Inland Towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes,...
Death Toll in Florida Rises to 34, Rescues Continue After Ian Causes Catastrophic Damage
Search and rescue missions were continuing in southwest Florida Friday, as the death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to more than 30 and was expected to continue to increase. As of Friday night, there were 34 confirmed deaths in the state attributed to Ian, which roared into Florida Wednesday with disastrous 150 mph winds.
‘I Would Never Stay Again': Survivors of Ian in Sanibel Detail Ordeal and Rescue
As search and rescue missions continued in the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Friday, some of the people who were taken to safety spoke about their terrifying ordeal. It was unknown how many residents heeded orders to evacuate Sanibel Island, just south of where Ian...
Hurricane Ian: What Is a Major Disaster Declaration, and What Does It Entail?
Floridians are just now realizing the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian plowing through southwest and central Florida. The recovery will take months, if not years, and much of it will come from tax dollars brought from the federal government now that a "major disaster" declaration has been approved.
