Read full article on original website
Related
wemu.org
Turning on red could be banned in downtown Ann Arbor
Making a turn with your vehicle on a red light could be banned in parts of downtown Ann Arbor. The resolution will be voted on at tonight’s city council meeting. The resolution is intended to improve pedestrian safety in the city. A 2020 transportation plan cited data that says half of serious traffic crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists were due to a vehicle failing to yield.
wemu.org
Ann Arbor-area Starbucks locations set to begin labor negotiations
The Starbucks corporation wants to begin negotiating labor contracts with Ann Arbor area stores that have voted to unionize. To date, five Starbucks locations in the Ann Arbor area have voted to unionize. The Seattle-based coffee chain sent letters out to 234 unionized stores across the nation, with negotiations expected to begin later this month.
wemu.org
Ann Arbor City Council launches public survey on unarmed crisis response program
The City of Ann Arbor wants the public’s input on implementing an unarmed crisis response program. The program would divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents and mental health crises to human service professionals rather than armed police. Ann Arbor City Council has already set aside about $3.5 million...
wemu.org
EMU students should be careful when applying for student loan assistance
Eastern Michigan University officials are warning current and former students who are hoping to receive assistance under President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan to be cautious and patient. The application process is expected to start later this month and could provide assistance to as many as 1.3 million Michigan...
Comments / 0