Ebola: Uganda reports 3 additional confirmed cases
In a follow-up on the Sudan Virus Disease (SVD) outbreak (Ebola) in Uganda, the Ministry of Health reported three new confirmed cases on September 30, bringing the total confirmed cases to 38. One additional death from a confirmed case was also reported putting the cumulative confirmed deaths in the current...
Testing trouble adds to disorder in Uganda's Ebola response
The nurse wanted the toddler with a high fever transferred at once from a private clinic in Uganda to a public hospital even though the child tested positive for malaria amid an Ebola outbreak that has rattled health workers.But the clinic's owner wasn't convinced as he examined the boy in his lap. The boy didn't have Ebola, he concluded after looking for the tell-tale bloody signs of the virus, and then sent the patient and his thankful mother home after administering intravenous medication.The incident underscores the pitfalls health workers face in their response to a new Ebola outbreak in...
Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak Caused by Sudan Virus
Uganda’s first Ebola outbreak in a decade raises concern due to its vaccine resistance. Earlier this week, Uganda reported an Ebola outbreak caused by Sudan virus (SUDV). This is the first Ebola outbreak caused by SUDV since 2012, and there is no approved vaccine for the Sudan strain. On...
Uganda urgently needs help to stop the Ebola outbreak in its tracks
The health authorities in Uganda have declared an Ebola outbreak after a relatively rare strain of Ebolavirus was confirmed to have infected several people. In the same week President Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic over, the threat of another infectious disease outbreak loomed large. On September 20, new cases of Ebola confirmed arising from a relatively rare strain of Ebolavirus were confirmed in Uganda.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
Chinese National Arrested For Attacking Ghanaian Co-Worker With Knife
Authorities in Ghana have arrested a Chinese national who allegedly attacked his Ghanaian co-worker with a knife. In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said the alleged incident happened in the country’s Western Region on Wednesday. The Chinese national, identified as Xue Hue, allegedly used an offensive weapon to...
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
This Zanzibar King Was Exiled By The British For Refusing To Allow His Kingdom To Be Colonized
Sheikh Khalid bin Barghash Al-Busaid was the sixth ruler of Zanzibar. A very powerful ruler, it was suspected that he killed his only cousin Sayyid Hamad bin Thuwaini of Zanzibar to seize power and expand his kingdom. But the British who had settled on the island of Zanzibar by the...
Mali says it will not respect regional sanctions on Guinea
BAMAKO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mali does not respect and will not apply sanctions imposed by West Africa's main political and economic bloc on neighbouring Guinea in the wake of last year's coup, Mali's interim prime minister said on Wednesday.
Malaria treatment is saving money while saving young lives
Young children in sub-Saharan Africa often become severely anemic as consequence of a malaria infection. Treating them requires blood transfusions and they must stay hospitalized for several days. They are at a relatively high risk of dying during treatment, but the risk is even higher during the months after their discharge from hospital—typically caused by another malaria infection.
UN deplores «heinous» attack on commercial convoy in Burkina Faso that killed 11 people
UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday deplored the "atrocious" attack carried out last Monday against a commercial convoy in Burkina Faso carrying basic commodities to the city of Djibo, which killed eleven people. This has been communicated by the spokesman of the United Nations Secretariat General, Stéphane Dujarric, detailing...
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Burundi’s Gatumba massacre offers a window into the past and future of the DRC conflict
For nearly three decades, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been embroiled in violence. Millions of people have been killed and an estimated 5.6 million others displaced by civil wars, local feuds and cross-border conflicts. The neighbouring countries of Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda have been locked into this ongoing cycle, too.
Western Grandmothers Looking for Love are no Longer Welcome in The Gambia
For years, western women looking for love have been flocking to The Gambia, a small West African country that is poor and whose main economy is dependent on agriculture and tourism. However, The Gambia has warned mature western women who want to form relationships or settle down with young Gambian men. Over the years, these older women and the unemployed destitute youth of The Gambia had a symbiotic relationship that involved money for the opportunity of a relationship. The women sponsored the young men and brought them back to their home countries when they legally got married or sent them money. The Government of The Gambia is now putting a stop to these symbiotic relationships to bolster the country’s image. Instead, The Gambia said they are after quality tourists, not desperate older people who want to exploit their young people. Abubakarr Camara, the director of The Gambia Tourism Board, didn’t mince his words when he told reporters,
Nigeria battling floods ‘beyond control’ as warning given of dams overflowing
Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade with more than 300 people killed in 2022 including at least 20 this week, as authorities said the situation is “beyond our control.”. The floods in 27 of Nigeria’s 36 states and capital city have affected half a million people,...
Turkey Visa For Emirati, Indonesian and Indian Citizens
Turkey lies between Europe and Western Asia and straddles these cultures. Tourist attractions include beautiful coasts, national parks, old mosques and cities with wonderful architecture. A tourist visa is required for tourists wishing to visit the country. Most nationalities are eligible for the Turkey Tourist eVisa. By filling out a simple online form with their personal details and passport information, travelers can have their tourist visas approved in as little as 24 hours.
US has capacity to make essential drugs, study finds
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Sept. 12 to launch a National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative, noting the United States relies too heavily on foreign materials and foreign bioproduction. Offshoring of critical industries threatens the nation's ability to access materials such as important chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Consider...
