Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay bullish on Bobby Wagner's ability to contain 49ers' run game

The Los Angeles Rams have had their share of struggles against the San Francisco 49ers on the road and will look to undo recent history on Monday night. In a matchup of NFC West titans, this game has all the makings of an instant classic, and the Rams’ chances of success hinge on one factor in particular; their ability to contain the 49ers’ running game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Cooper Rush does it again for Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 | THE CARTON SHOW

Everyone is waiting for Cooper Rush to slip up, but the back up quarterback continues to come through for the Dallas Cowboys, most recently in their win over the Washington Commanders. Craig Carton shares his biggest takeaways from the Cowboys Week 4 win, bringing them to a 3-1 record.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Chiefs top Buccaneers, Packers outlast Pats in OT

The fourth Sunday of the NFL season came to a close with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs coming away with an impressive double-digit road win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier, Dallas beat NFC East rival Washington,. topped Indianapolis on the road, and Seattle won a wild...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines. Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018). Indianapolis lost to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers. Jones is considered day-to-day and said "I'm good," when asked to assess his ankle injury in the aftermath of the Giants' (3-1) win over the Chicago Bears. Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were both injured in the Week 4 victory. Jones bent his leg awkwardly on a tackle in the fourth quarter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
9NEWS

Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23

LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'

LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
ANN ARBOR, MI

