Viewpoint: If you think scrapping COVID isolation periods will get us back to work and past the pandemic, think again

Hundreds of thousands more women than men have been prescribed powerful anti-anxiety drugs which experts warn are harder to come off than heroin, The Independent can reveal.New information obtained under freedom of information (FoI) laws shows women in England were 59 per cent more likely to be prescribed benzodiazepines - better known by the brand names of Valium, Xanax and Temazapam - than men between January 2017 and December 2021.The exclusive data shows 1,661,178 men were prescribed benzodiazepines, while 2,641,656 women were given prescriptions for these tranquilliser drugs in this period.Benzodiazepines are commonly prescribed for anxiety and insomnia - with...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 25 MINUTES AGO