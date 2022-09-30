Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Snoop Dogg Embarrassingly Miss a 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle He Should Have Known (Exclusive)
The wheel is ready. Pat and Vanna are ready. But do the celebrities know what they've signed up for? We will soon find out when season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres on Sunday, Sept. 25. The season premiere features Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg and Mark Duplass playing for...
Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition
Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'
Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad
Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?
It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: Meredith Reunites with Nick After 'a Very Difficult 6 Months'
Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC A new class of interns has arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial. In an exclusive trailer for the 19th season of ABC's hit drama series Grey's Anatomy, the new interim Chief of Surgery Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) greets the interns at the hospital in a scene reminiscent of when Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) brought Meredith and her fellow interns to the O.R. in the pilot episode. "Congratulations. You did. You're here. We didn't hire you for your grades, we hired...
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bette Midler: I don’t need ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to burnish my gay icon status
Bette Midler joked she doesn’t need “Hocus Pocus 2” to burnish her status as a gay icon. “No!” she exclaimed to Page Six exclusively at the movie’s premiere in New York City on Tuesday. “This is worldwide, this is global, girl! Get a grip!” The first “Hocus Pocus” movie came out in 1993 and centered on a trio of diabolical witches — played by Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — who were awakened after being executed in the 17th century. The film received mixed reviews and was not a box office success. But over the years, it developed a rabid fan...
Veteran Actor Mark Harmon Is No Longer Part of the 'NCIS' Opening Credits
After much anticipation, the beloved police procedural series NCIS made its much-awaited return to CBS on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Although the Season 20 premiere kicked off a major crossover event with NCIS: Hawai'i, many viewers found it hard to concentrate once they realized Mark Harmon's name didn't appear in the opening credits.
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
ComicBook
NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit
Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
tvinsider.com
Trauma on ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Creek’ Flows to Hulu, ‘Leap’-ing Into the Ring, Saluting Good ‘Old’ Norm Abram
The Good Doctor opens its sixth season in the traumatic aftermath of Shaun and Lea’s wedding, with Dr. Lim and Nurse Villaneuva critically wounded. The award-winning Schitt’s Creek finds a new streaming home. Quantum Leap steps into the boxing ring. This Old House salutes its longtime master carpenter Norm Abram, retiring after 43 years, with a primetime retrospective.
Popculture
Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week
It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."
tvinsider.com
‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 Premiere: Details on Robyn’s ‘Pulse-Pounding’ Escape Plan (VIDEO)
“It’s going to be pulse-pounding,” executive producer Joseph C. Wilson promises of The Equalizer‘s Season 3 premiere. We’d expect nothing less from badass vigilante Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) — just look at her in the exclusive sneak peek above. To recap, just as she was...
tvinsider.com
‘Ghost Hunters’: What to Expect From Season 15
Ghost Hunters is returning for its landmark 15th season this October as the TAPS team takes on new challenges, locations, and spirits. Premiering Saturday, October 1 with the episode, “Keeper of the Light,” original Ghost Hunters members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango are back, along with Shari DeBenedetti. In the premiere episode, the team reunites with Amy Bruni, Adam Berr, and Kris Williams as they travel to the Flordia panhandle.
Comments / 0