ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams close to deal for Norwegian Cruise ship to house migrants in NYC waters

By Bernadette Hogan, Valentina Jaramillo, Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbvdm_0iGnQ3ea00

Mayor Eric Adams is finalizing a deal with the Norwegian Cruise Line to house migrants on one of its massive cruise ships and dock it at Staten Island’s Homeport, The Post has learned.

Adams wants to lease the luxury liner for at least six months and use it to house and process migrants before they enter the city’s shelter system, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

The migrants would be allowed to come and go while staying on the ship, the source said.

Preliminary estimates show the plan will be “cheaper” than erecting another tent city similar to the one the city plans to open in the Bronx at the Orchard Beach parking lot, the source said.

The tent city, now under construction, is expected to cost $15 million a month to operate, The Post exclusively reported last week.

In addition to the Norwegian Cruise Line deal, the source said City Hall was negotiating the possible use of another ship owned by the Estonian company Tallink, which was hired by the Estonian government to house Ukrainian refugees who fled their country following Russia’s invasion.

About 15,500 migrants have flooded into the Big Apple since May amid a surge tied to President Biden’s southern border crisis , according to the latest City Hall estimate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zr8HU_0iGnQ3ea00
The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship in the Hudson River in front of the Empire State Building.
Getty Images

Adams — who’s said the influx is straining the shelter system to near its “breaking point” — predicted last week that the number could soon swell to 75,000.

Meanwhile, the mayor has been pleading with the White House for at least $500 million in emergency funding to pay for just one year of migrant services.

It’s unclear whether Adams has already struck a deal to use the Homeport, a former naval station on the northeastern shore of Staten Island between the St. George Ferry Terminal and the Verrazano Narrows BridgeBut City Hall has discussed Hizzoner’s plan with Staten Island officials, the source said.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I80di_0iGnQ3ea00
Mayor Eric Adams is finalizing a deal with the Norwegian Cruise Line to house migrants on one of its massive cruise ships at Staten Island's Homeport.
Robert Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZFgR_0iGnQ3ea00
Migrants arrived at Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC.
Robert Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJqGR_0iGnQ3ea00
Adams wants to lease the luxury liner for at least six months and use it to house migrants.
Getty Images

During an unrelated news conference outside City Hall, Adams didn’t deny his plan was nearing fruition.

“When we get an announcement of any type of deal, we will make it public with a level of transparency,” he said after being asked about The Post’s report.

“And so any premature announcement of a deal that was reached, they know more than I do.”

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella told The Post that City Hall alerted him to the plan recently and that he’d asked the Independent Budget Office for a cost estimate of the impact of the migrant crisis on the city.

“This thing is still very preliminary which is good because how is this becoming a Staten Island problem? This is a federal problem,” he said.

“Also, this pier is problematic. There’s no electricity there. Whatever they’re doing here it’s unsustainable.”

Fossella added: “I am not for this cruise. Let’s avoid cruising for a bruising. What’s next? RVs on the street? These problems should not become Staten Island’s problem.”US Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) also fumed: “This is a ludicrous idea that could only come out of an incompetent administration.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubo5d_0iGnQ3ea00 NYC locals gripe as Mayor Eric Adams’ migrant tent city gets built

“Both Biden and Adams refuse to address the root of the problem and, instead, continue to incentivize illegal immigration,” she said.

“Secure our borders, reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ and add judges to hear legitimate asylum cases quickly. Democrats have abdicated their responsibility but when Republicans take the House we will put an end to this nonsense.”

City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-SI) all but endorsed the idea as the best way to deal with a bad situation created by the federal government.

“I knew this was a possibility but until Biden shuts off the border I am not sure how we can continue to accommodate these people without taking over every inch of parkland with tent cities,” he said of the president, who has been criticized for having a de facto open border policy.

“This arguably may be a more reasonable way to cope with the crisis than people might think.”

Near the Homeport, lifelong Staten Islander Tim Hitchcock, 54, said his “big issue” with the mayor’s plan was that “it’s not sustainable.”

“I don’t like any plan where they take a bunch of people, throw a label on them and throw them all in one place,” he said.

“I don’t think it allows people to become involved in society as equal people. You’ve labeled them and then all of a sudden it just puts everybody three steps backward towards any kind of assimilation.”

Another native Staten Islander, Ray Scro, 69, said, “I have no problem with migrants being part of the community” but added: “I do feel that the boat is a little bit isolated from being in the community.”

“But as far as if it was here, I don’t care if it’s here,” he said

Robert Hampton, 56, who lives across from the Homeport and was walking his dog, with his dog, said he didn’t oppose Adams’ plan.

“No, not at all. Put them on the boat, give them a job on the cruises,” he said.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Adams, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Gothamist

Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns

An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vito Fossella
Person
Joe Borelli
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwegian Cruise#Cruise Ship#Politics Local#The Norwegian Cruise Line#Estonian#Ukrainian#City Hall
Outsider.com

Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO

When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC student dress code policy remains point of debate: Can guidelines co-exist with self-expression?

Editors Note: The author of this article is a Curtis High School student who participates in the Advance/SILive.com journalism e-mentorship program. She did the writing and research for this piece. The Curtis-Advance/SILive.com partnership is designed to help young people explore the world of journalism, photography and social media. STATEN ISLAND,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
otdowntown.com

The Crackdown On Loud Cars Is On A Roll

Noise in New York City, like the vibrating drilling of construction or the booming sound of music coming from the apartment next door, isn’t unheard of. It’s more like a defining feature. But loud, startling growls from souped-up cars might finally be meeting their match, as the Department of Environmental Protection prepares to expand its Muffler Noise Pilot Program from a lone location to eight, after a successful trial that wrapped up in June.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy