Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Suspect Killed By Police In Hostage Situation On The West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was killed in a hostage situation Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. It was at a home along South Holt Road on the west side near the intersection of Holt, Washington Street, and Rockville Road. Police say they were called about what they are calling a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they learned that a woman was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who had a gun.
Fox 59

4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
Fox 59

Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
WISH-TV

IMPD: Indy man arrested for his involvement in fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting. During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.
WKRC

Indy man charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self, grandmother

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC/WTTV/CBS Newspath) - A little girl in Indianapolis accidentally shot herself, and her grandmother on Wednesday, police say. Now, the child's uncle is facing charges. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brandon Clark was selling a gun to his sister when it happened. He was allegedly showing her multiple...
James Wilson
Current Publishing

Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
Fox 59

1 person killed in overnight crash south of Binford Blvd.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a car accident on the northeast side overnight Monday. According to an IMPD case report, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Knyghton Road at around 2:20 a.m. Knyghton Road is near E. 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard. Firefighters were already...
Fox 59

Missing 12-year-old Mooresville girl found safe

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Metro Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the MMPD Facebook page, 12-year-old Khloe Julius was last seen Friday at Newby Elementary School by her mom. Khloe, police said, left her dad a voicemail saying she was going to a friend’s house to spend the night.
WTHR

Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
Fox 59

Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
WTHR

1 dead, 2 others shot at barber shop on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of East 10th Street, near Emerson Avenue, around 2 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a patrolling officer spotted two people...
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
