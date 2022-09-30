ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Demand increasing at Missoula airport; officials lobby for more service

By Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U33rL_0iGnPgpl00

MISSOULA - While airline traffic typically tails off in September at Missoula Montana Airport, the last few weekends have been among the busiest of the year, airport officials said this week.

Overall, the airlines have roughly 9% more seats in the local market than they did in September 2019 — a record year for the airport and one that predates the opening of the new passenger terminal.

“The demand is there,” said airport director Brian Ellestad.

With more room for passengers and planes, airport officials earlier this month attended an airline conference to meet with several carriers, including Alaska, Allegiant, Delta, United, Southern and Southwest.

Ellestad said the airlines that current serve Missoula have been pleased with their performance. That could lead to expanded service next year, and the airport now has room to accomodate it.

“Everyone is very pleased with their service this summer, so I’d expect some slight increases,” Ellestad said.

While the pandemic slowed the demand for air service, it has since returned.

But in recent years, even as passenger counts swelled to year-over-year record numbers in Missoula, the airport was reluctant to add more service due to a lack of room.

But the new South Concourse opened earlier this year, offering more room than was available in the old terminal.

And with the next phase of construction underway, the airport is looking to the future and landing new routes.

Ellestad said local airport officials will also attend a fall airline conference in Alabama to meet with different airlines.

“Even with our increase in fall seats, we are seeing full airplanes depart,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
City
Missoula, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees

The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegiant Airlines#Linus Business#Aircraft#Southern#South Concourse
Post Register

After 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana, ISU leaves disappointed — and proud

Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Airplane
NBCMontana

Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
MISSOULA, MT
Big Country News

Crash Near Lolo Pass reduces Highway 12 to one lane

LOLO - A crash occurred Friday night on Highway 12 between Pete King Creek Road and Bald Mountain at mile marker 107 (31 miles east of the Kooskia area). The roadway has been reduced to one lane at this time. The Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to drive...
LOLO, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Vehicular Homicide Trial Ends

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her weekly report. “Six of those were crimes against...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy